CWG 2022 Day 7 India Full Schedule: Check Complete List Of Events For August 4 Here

Indian men's hockey team will face their last league game on day of Commonwealth Games 2022 against Wales. (Image courtesy: Twitter - @India_AllSports)

Riding on the momentum it built on day 5, India won five more medals - 1 silver and 4 bronze - at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Wednesday. India now have 18 medals - 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze - in its tally, which is expected to rise to 21 after boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg), and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) qualified for the semi-finals of their respective events.

On day 5, the weightlifters won two more medals for India after Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh bagged bronze in their respective categories. Judoka Tulika Maan, however, had to settle for a silver in the women's 78kg category after she lost to Scotland's Sarah Adlington.

Meanwhile, squash star Saurav Ghosal defeated England's James Willstrop 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to win India's first bronze in squash singles at Commonwealth Games. Later, Tejaswin Shankar ended the day on a high for India, winning the country's first-ever medal (a bronze) in the high jump.

WHAT IS INDIA's SCHEDULE FOR DAY 7 OF THE BIRMINGHAM 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES:

Athletics and Para Athletics:

- Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying round – Sarita Singh, Manja Bala – 2.30 PM

- Women's 200m – Round 1 – Heat 2 – Hima Das – 3.30 PM

- Men's Long Jump Final – Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar – 12.12 AM (on Friday)

Boxing:

- 48kg-51kg flyweight – quarterfinal 2 – Amit Panghal– 4.45 PM

- 57-60 kg lightweight – quarterfinal 2 – Jasmine Lamboria – 6.15 PM

- 92kg super heavyweight – quarterfinal 1 – Sagar Ahlawat – 8 PM

- 63.5-67kg welterweight – quarterfinal 3 – Rohit Tokas – (12.30 AM on Thursday)

Rhythmic Gymnastics:

- Individual qualification sub division 1 - Balveen Kaur - 4.30 PM onwards

Hockey:

- Men's Pool B - India versus Wales - 6.30 PM

Lawn Balls:

- Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain - 4 PM

Squash:

- Women's doubles round of 32 – Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh – 5.30 PM

- Men's doubles round of 32 – Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh – 6 PM

- Mixed doubles round of 16 – Dipika Pallikal Karthik/ Sourav Ghosal – 7 PM

- Mixed doubles round of 16 – Joshana Chinappa/ Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu – 11 PM

- Women's doubles round of 16 – Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik – 12.20 AM (on Friday)

Table Tennis:

- Mixed doubles round of 64 - Sanil Shetty/ Reeth Tennison - 8.30 PM onwards

- Mixed doubles round of 32 - Sathiyan Gnansekaran/ Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards

- Mixed doubles round of 32 - Achantha Sharath Kamal/ Sreeja Akula - 8.30 PM onwards

- Women's singles round of 32 - Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards

- Men's doubles round of 32 - Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty - 8.30 PM onwards

- Men's doubles round of 32 - Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran - 8.30 pm onwards.