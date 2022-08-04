In Pics: India Bag Historic Medals In High Jump, Squash, Judo On Day 6 Of Commonwealth Games 2022

In yet another fruitful day, the Indian contingent in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) bagged five medals on day 6 of the event pushing the country's tally to 18 - 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze.

It started with weightlifter Lovepreet Singh bagging a bronze medal in the men's 109kg event. The 24-year-old from Amritsar successfully lifted a total of 355kg - 163kg in snatch, and 192kg in clean and jerk - to bag another bronze for India.

𝘾𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒃𝒓𝒂𝒕𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝒂 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒘𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉 𝑮𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒔 𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒂𝒍 🕺



Lovepreet Singh, #TeamIndia's 🥉 medallist in the men’s 109kg weightlifting final at #B2022, shows you how it's done 😎🏋️‍♂️🇮🇳#EkIndiaTeamIndia | 📸 @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/HGo6LI88G1 — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022

This was followed by Saurav Ghosal's historic bronze in squash, who stunned England's James Willstrop to beat him 11-6, 11-1, and 11-4. This was India's first-ever bronze medal in squash singles in CWG history.

Following Ghosal's success, judoka Tulika Maan clinched a silver in the women's 78kg category. She lost the gold medal match to Scotland's Sarah Adlington to settle for a silver medal. This was India's third medal in judo.

Picture time folks:

Judoka Tulika Maan on the medal podium after winning Silver medal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7pY868X89Z — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 3, 2022

Later in the day, weightlifter Gurdeep Singh won a bronze medal for India in the men's 109kg event. The 26-year-old lifted a grand total of 390kg - 167kg in snatch, and 223kg in clean and jerk - for a podium finish.

In the latter half of the day, Tejaswin Shankar created history by winning a bronze medal in the high jump. The 23-year-old jumped 2.22m successfully to bag India's first-ever medal in the high jump at Commonwealth Games.

India's medal tally, which currently stands at 18, however, will rise further as three pugilists - Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg), and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) - have advanced to the semifinals in their respective events.

CWG | India in Boxing today:

Nitu ➡️ Semis

Mohammad Hussamuddin ➡️ Semis

Nikhat Zareen ➡️ Semis

Lovlina Borgohain ❌

Ashish Kumar ❌

👉 3 Boxing medals assured for India so far #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/JCRrkEiMki — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 3, 2022

However, on Wednesday, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was knocked out of the tournament by last edition's silver medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales.

WOMEN's CRICKET TEAM CRUSH BARBADOS

On Wednesday, the Indian women's cricket team crushed Barbados by 100 runs to qualify for the semi-finals, thanks to Renuka Singh's four-wicket haul.

India, after being asked to bat first, posted a competitive 162 for 4, with an unbeaten fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues (56 not out off 46 balls) and a 26-ball 43 from opener Shafali Verma.

Later, India restricted Barbados to 62 for 8 in 20 overs, with Renuka taking four wickets in her four overs giving just 10 runs.

News Flash:

Women's Cricket: India storm into Semis with thumping 100 run win over Barbados in their final group match.

👉 After scoring 162 runs, India restricted Barbados to 62/8.

👉 Renuka Singh got 4 wickets. #CWG2022 #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/K6O96gHs1P — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 3, 2022

WOMEN's HOCKEY TEAM IN SEMIS

Indian women's hockey team on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals after beating Canada 3-2 in a thrilling match. India's opponent in the semis, however, will be decided after the final Pool A match between England and Wales on Thursday.

Salima Tete (3'), Navneet Kaur (22'), and Lalremsiami (51') found the back of the net for India, and Brienne Stairs (23') and Hannah Haughn (39') scored for Canada.

MEN's HOCKEY TEAM INCH CLOSER TO SEMIS

The men's hockey team also inched closer to the semi-finals after defeating Canada 8-0 in their third match that helped them jump to the top of Pool B at the Commonwealth Games.

Harmanpreet (7th, 54th minute) converted two penalty corners while Akashdeep Singh (38th, 60th) scored two fine field goals. Amit Rohidas (10th), Lalit Upadhyay (20th), Gurjant Singh (27th), and Mandeep Singh (58th) were the other goal scorers for India.