In Pics: India Bag Historic Medals In High Jump, Squash, Judo On Day 6 Of Commonwealth Games 2022

Updated: Thu, 04 Aug 2022 07:15 AM IST
In yet another fruitful day, the Indian contingent in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) bagged five medals on day 6 of the event pushing the country's tally to 18 - 5 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze.
It started with weightlifter Lovepreet Singh bagging a bronze medal in the men's 109kg event. The 24-year-old from Amritsar successfully lifted a total of 355kg - 163kg in snatch, and 192kg in clean and jerk - to bag another bronze for India.
This was followed by Saurav Ghosal's historic bronze in squash, who stunned England's James Willstrop to beat him 11-6, 11-1, and 11-4. This was India's first-ever bronze medal in squash singles in CWG history.
Following Ghosal's success, judoka Tulika Maan clinched a silver in the women's 78kg category. She lost the gold medal match to Scotland's Sarah Adlington to settle for a silver medal. This was India's third medal in judo.
Later in the day, weightlifter Gurdeep Singh won a bronze medal for India in the men's 109kg event. The 26-year-old lifted a grand total of 390kg - 167kg in snatch, and 223kg in clean and jerk - for a podium finish.
In the latter half of the day, Tejaswin Shankar created history by winning a bronze medal in the high jump. The 23-year-old jumped 2.22m successfully to bag India's first-ever medal in the high jump at Commonwealth Games.
India's medal tally, which currently stands at 18, however, will rise further as three pugilists - Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg), and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) - have advanced to the semifinals in their respective events.
Nitu ➡️ Semis
Mohammad Hussamuddin ➡️ Semis
Nikhat Zareen ➡️ Semis
Lovlina Borgohain ❌
Ashish Kumar ❌
However, on Wednesday, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was knocked out of the tournament by last edition's silver medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales.
WOMEN's CRICKET TEAM CRUSH BARBADOS
On Wednesday, the Indian women's cricket team crushed Barbados by 100 runs to qualify for the semi-finals, thanks to Renuka Singh's four-wicket haul.
India, after being asked to bat first, posted a competitive 162 for 4, with an unbeaten fifty from Jemimah Rodrigues (56 not out off 46 balls) and a 26-ball 43 from opener Shafali Verma.
Later, India restricted Barbados to 62 for 8 in 20 overs, with Renuka taking four wickets in her four overs giving just 10 runs.
Women's Cricket: India storm into Semis with thumping 100 run win over Barbados in their final group match.
👉 After scoring 162 runs, India restricted Barbados to 62/8.
WOMEN's HOCKEY TEAM IN SEMIS
Indian women's hockey team on Wednesday advanced to the semi-finals after beating Canada 3-2 in a thrilling match. India's opponent in the semis, however, will be decided after the final Pool A match between England and Wales on Thursday.
Salima Tete (3'), Navneet Kaur (22'), and Lalremsiami (51') found the back of the net for India, and Brienne Stairs (23') and Hannah Haughn (39') scored for Canada.
MEN's HOCKEY TEAM INCH CLOSER TO SEMIS
The men's hockey team also inched closer to the semi-finals after defeating Canada 8-0 in their third match that helped them jump to the top of Pool B at the Commonwealth Games.
Harmanpreet (7th, 54th minute) converted two penalty corners while Akashdeep Singh (38th, 60th) scored two fine field goals. Amit Rohidas (10th), Lalit Upadhyay (20th), Gurjant Singh (27th), and Mandeep Singh (58th) were the other goal scorers for India.