CWG 2022 Day 6 India Full Schedule: Women's Cricket Team, Men's Hockey Team In Action Today | Check Here

Indian women's cricket team will face Barbados on day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. (Image courtesy: Twitter - @BCCIWomen)

In yet another successful day at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in England's Birmingham on Tuesday, the Indian contingent won four more medals. It all started with the women's fours lawn bowls team of Lovely Choubey, Pinky, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey winning a historic gold in the tournament. This was followed by weightlifter Vijay Thakur's silver in the 96kg category.

The men's table tennis team comprising G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal, and Sanil Shetty also retained their title at the CWG, beating Singapore 3-1 in the final. Later, the Indian mixed badminton team - which included PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshay Sen and Chirag Shetty, and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - settled for silver after losing the final to Malaysia.

For day 6, India would hope that it adds more medals to its tally. Currently, India is ranked at the sixth place on the medal tally with 5 golds, 5 silvers, and 3 bronzes.

FOLLOWING IS INDIA's COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR DAY 6 OF THE BIRMINGHAM 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES:

ATHLETICS:

Women's Shot Put final – Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)

Men's high jump final - Tejaswin Shankar (11.30 pm IST)

BOXING:

Women -

45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) – quarterfinals –Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm)

48-50 kg (light flyweight) - quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)

66-70 kg (light middleweight) -quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday)

Men -

54-57 kg (featherweight) – quarterfinals – Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm)

75-80 kg (light heavyweight) - quarter-finals – Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)

CRICKET:

Women's T20 – India versus Barbados – 10.30 PM

HOCKEY:

Women's Pool A – India versus Canada 03.30 PM

Men's Pool B – India versus Canada – 06.30 PM

JUDO:

Women's 78kg quarter-finals – Tulika Mann – 2.30 PM onwards

Men's 100kg elimination round of 16 – Deepak Deswal – 2.30 PM onwards

LAWN BOWLS:

Men's Singles – Mridul Borgohain - 1 PM and 4 PM

Women's Pair – India versus Niue – 1 PM and 4 PM

Men's Four – India versus Cook Islands and England – 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM

Women's Triple – India versus Niue 07.30 PM

SQUASH:

Mixed Doubles round of 32 versus Sri Lanka - 03.30 PM

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Men's 109 kg – Lovpreet Singh – 02.00 PM

Women's 87kg – Purnima Pandey – 06.30 PM

Men's 109 kg – Gurdeep Singh – 11 PM

NOTE: All timings mentioned above are as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).