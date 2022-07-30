Commonwealth Games Day 2 LIVE: Sanket Sargar Eyes Gold In Weightlifting; Shuttler Lakshay Leads Against Sri Lanka

-
02:45 PM
CWG 2022 Weightlifting Final: Sanket Sargar inches closer to India's first gold
Tremendous lifting from Sanket Sargar. Three successful lifts and on top of the leaderboard after Snatch round with a lift of 113kg. Clean & Jerk round to follow.
-
02:38 PM
CWG 2022 Badminton: Lakshay Sen extends his lead
Lakshya Sen leading 11-9 in the 1st Game against Sri Lanka’s Niluka Karunaratne.
-
02:37 PM
CWG 2022 Men's 55 kg Weightlifting Final
Sanket makes it successfully in his 111kg second attempt in Snatch to leave the Malaysian behind.
-
02:00 PM
CWG 2022 Men's Marathon: Nitendra Singh Rawat at 16th place
Men's marathon is underway. India's Nitendra Singh Rawat is currently at the 16th place.
-
01:59 PM
CWG 2022 Lawn Bowls: India Lead 7-4 vs Malta In Men's Triples
Malta have made a good comeback. They were trailing 0-7 at one time but now after 8 ends of throws, they have improved to 4-7.
-
01:59 PM
CWG 2022 Badminton: Satwik and Ashwini win first game vs SL
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa showed their class and composure to win crucial points on the trot as they kept the challenge of Dias and Hendahewa from Sri Lanka at bay to win the first game 21-14
-
01:58 PM
CWG 2022 Badminton: Satwik and Ashwini start strong
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa have started well for India against Sri Lanka in the opening mixed doubles match of the mixed team event, opening up a big lead.
-
01:57 PM
Men's marathon begins
Nitendra Singh Rawat is in action as the Men's Marathon begins at Victoria Square in Birmingham
-
01:16 PM
India's day 2 schedule at CWG 2022
India's Day 2 schedule includes numerous nail-biting events including finals of weightlifting, athletics and para-swimming.
Read Here: India's Full Schedule For Day 2 Of CWG
-
01:02 PM
My ultimate goal is Paris Olympics: Olympic Medallist shuttler PV Sindhu
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu hopes the Commonwealth Games will serve as a perfect launchpad for her quest to regain the world championship crown next month.
Sindhu, who won a silver and a bronze in the last two editions, is chasing an elusive gold medal at the ongoing Games and thereafter her immediate target will be the Tokyo World Championships from August 22-28.
-
01:02 PM
India eyes gold in weightlifting, athletics, gymnastics on day 2
After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday.
Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie.
-
01:01 PM
Indian men's table tennis team clean sweeps Singapore 3-0, seals QFs spot
ndian men's table tennis team demolished Singapore 3-0 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday. The doubles team of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Singapore's Shao Feng Ethan Poh and Clarence Chew Zhe Yu 11-5, 11-5 to give India a 1-0 lead.
-
01:00 PM
Ghana boxer suspended after failing drug test
Ghanian boxer Shakul Samed has been suspended by the CWG organisers after he tested positive for a banned masking agent on day one of the competition, the Games' Anti-Doping and Medical Commission said.
"His A sample was found to contain a prohibited substance (diuretic and masking agent – Furosemide). He has therefore been suspended with immediate effect. He and the Ghana Commonwealth Games Association have been informed," CWG said in a statement.
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 02:45 PM IST
After a thunderous Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team India looks to retain momentum on the second day with all eyes on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist on Saturday. Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts and the women's hockey team will enter their second group-stage tie. India's women's hockey team thoroughly outplayed Ghana, even as the Men's and Women's Table Tennis teams and boxer Shiva Thapa got off to a positive start, as day one of the competitions got underway at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Women's cricket made its debut with a three-wicket loss against Pakistan. The Indian women's table tennis team fared better with a 3-0 victory vs South Africa and then a 3-0 victory against Fiji.