Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 India Full Schedule: Check Complete List Of Events For Monday Here

PV Sindhu will contest in the gold medal match on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Day 9 and day 10 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK) for India after the Indian contingent bagged 14 and 15 medals, respectively. This put India on the fifth spot on the medal tally, with the country having 55 medals - 18 gold, 15 silver, and 22 bronze - in its tally.

On day 11, India would hope to end its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign on a positive note and win more gold medals, especially in badminton as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty contest in gold medal matches of their respective events.

Similarly, the Indian men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will also contest against Australia and win a gold medal in the final. In table tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamal will also contest in the men's singles gold medal match, while G Sathiyan will contest in the bronze medal game.

FOLLOWING IS INDIA's SCHEDULE FOR DAY 11 OF THE BIRMINGHAM 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES:

BADMINTON:

- Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20pm

- Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10pm

- Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty - 3:00pm

HOCKEY:

- Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00pm

TABLE TENNIS:

- Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35pm

- Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25pm

Note: All timings mentioned above are in the Indian Standard Time (IST).