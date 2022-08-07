Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 India Full Schedule: Check Complete List Of Events For Sunday Here

Indian women's cricket team celebrate after their win over England in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022. (Image courtesy: Twitter - @India_AllSports)

It was raining medals for India on day 9 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK) after the Indian contingent bagged 14 medals - 4 gold, 3 silver, and 7 bronze. Currently, India is at the fifth position on the medal tally with 40 medals - 13 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze.

India would hope that this momentum continues on day 10 of the event. For day 10, multiple events are lined up, with boxers Nitu, Amit Panghal, and Nikhat Zareen competing in the respective finals of their events.

The women's cricket team will also contest in the final of the event against Australia. On the other hand, the women's hockey team will fight the bronze medal match against New Zealand.

FOLLOWING IS THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR DAY 10 OF THE BIRMINGHAM 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES:

ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS:

- Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm

- Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm

- Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm

- Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm

- Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)

- Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)

BADMINTON:

- Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm

- Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm

- Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm

BOXING:

- Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm

- Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm

- Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm

CRICKET:

- Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm

HOCKEY:

- Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm

SQUASH:

- Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/ Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:

- Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm

- Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ G Sathiyan - 6:15pm

- Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

- Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

- Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday)