Commonwealth Games 2022: Check India's Full Schedule For Day 3 Of Birmingham CWG

Indian women's cricket team will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. (Image courtesy: Twitter - @BCCIWomen)

Following a successful day 2 where India won four medals, the focus will shift to day 3 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) as the Indian contingent hopes to continue their strong show at the event. On day 3, the Indian women's cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in what is expected to be a high-voltage clash. Besides, the men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will also start their campaign with their inaugural game against Ghana.

FOLLOWING IS INDIA'S COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR DAY 3 AT THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022:

Swimming:

Men's 200m Butterfly – Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)

Men's 50m Backstroke – Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

Gymnastics:

Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Badminton:

Mixed team quarterfinals: 10pm onwards

Women's T20 Cricket:

India versus Pakistan (3.30pm)

Boxing:

48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)

60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)

71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)

Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)

Hockey (Men):

India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm

Cycling:

Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)

Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)

Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm)

Weightlifting:

Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)

Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)

Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

Squash:

Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)

Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm

Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm

Lawn Bowl:

Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)

Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm)