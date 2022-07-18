Commonwealth Games 2022: A Look At Most Successful Indian Athletes In History Of CWG

Commonwealth Games 2022 will commence on July 28 in Birmingham. So far, India has participated regularly in the quadrennial event, except for these four (1930, 1950, 1962 and 1986) editions. India's dominant show at the Games has come from three events - shooting, weightlifting and wrestling.

While, India's most successful games were in 2010 at New Delhi, hauling in 101 medals across disciplines and finishing second on the medals tally for the first and only time so far. Since India's debut in the event, there are many Indiana who has left their mark in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

Here's a list of the Most Successful Indian Athletes In CWG History:

Jaspal Rana --Shooting

Pistol Shoote Jaspal Rana is one of the most successful Indian Athletes in CWG History. He has won a total of 15 medals in shooting including 9 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze across various CWGs in 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006. In the CWG 2006, Jaspal Rana won a gold medal in Men’s 25m Centre Fire Pistol alongside Samaresh Jung.

Gagan Narang - Shooting

In various CWGs Gagan Narang has won a total of 10 medals in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions of the Commonwealth Games. In the 2006 Commonwealth Games, Gagan bagged whopping 4 Gold medals for India including two gold in pair with Abhinav Bindra in Melbourne Australia.

Abhinav Bindra --Shooting

Air Rifle Shooter Abhinav Bindra won India its first ever individual gold in shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He became the first Indian to have won both the World and Olympic titles at the same time. He has won total 9 CWG medals, which includes 5 gold medals.

In 2006, Abhinav became the first Indian shooter to win gold at the World Championship, he also won the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth games in Glasgow.

Samaresh Jung -- Shooting

Jung has secured 14 medals across various shooting events held in the 2002, 2006, and 2010 editions of the Commonwealth Games. He secured seven medals including 5 gold, 1 silver, and one bronze at the Melbourne Games in 2006. At the 2006 commonwealth games, Samaresh won five gold medals and was awarded the David Dixon “Best Athlete of the 18th Commonwealth Games” award.

Sharath Kamal Achanta -- Table Tennis

Sharath is the first Indian ever who bagged a gold medal in the Table Tennis Championship at the Commonwealth Games in 2006. He has secured 9 CWG medals so far including four gold, two silvers, and three bronze. He will also be seen in the Indian table tennis squad for the upcoming 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.