Chess Olympiad 2022: World's Biggest Chess Championship To Begin From July 28; Check Full Schedule

India is all set to host the world's biggest chess event 'the 44th Chess Olympiad' in Chennai. The Olympiad will start on July 28 and end on August 10. The All India Chess Federation is responsible for the whole event in India and they have left no stone unturned to make it the biggest.

“This is the first time that India is hosting a sporting event of this magnitude in any discipline and we decided that the mascot of the Olympiad should be the ‘knight’ popularly known as the stuntman on the chess board,” AICF Secretary and Olympiad Director Bharat Singh Chauhan during the launch.

Here's everything from the venue to timings, a full schedule of the 44th Chess Olympiad:

Chess Olympiad 2022: Venue

The Olympiad venue is the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre. It is located on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (ECR).

Chess Olympiad 2022: Format

The Olympiad will be held in two sections: Open and Women. The national teams of all member federations have the right to participate in the competition.

Also, the winning team in the open section will receive the “Hamilton-Russell Cup” while the winning team in the women’s section will receive the “Vera Menchik Cup”. The winning federation in combined classification will receive the “Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy”.

Chess Olympiad 2022: Squads

This year, a record 343 teams in open and women’s sections from 187 countries across the globe have registered so far for the Chess Olympiad.

India will have two teams each in both open and women’s categories.

Indian squads

Open – India A: Vidit Gujrathi, P Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, S L Narayanan, K Sasikiran.

India B: Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, B Adhiban, R Praggnanandhaa, Raunak Sadhwani.

Women – India A: Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev, Bhakti Kulkarni.

India B team: Vantika Agarwal, Soumya Swaminathan, Mary Ann Gomes, Padmini Rout, Divya Deshmukh.

Opening Ceremony:

The Opening Ceremony will be held on July 28 and PM of India Narendra Modi will be marking his presence at the event.

44th Chess Olympiad: Full Schedule

28 July- Opening Ceremony

29 July- Round 1

30 July- Round 2

31 July- Round 3

1 August- Round 4

2 August- Round 5

3 August- Round 6

5 August- Round 7

6 August- Round 8

7August- Round 9

8 August- Round 10

9August- Round 11, Closing Ceremony

10 August- Departure