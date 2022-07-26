Chess Olympiad 2022: Torch Relay For Chess Event Reaches Tamil Nadu's Madurai

The 44th Chess Olympiad is just a few days away. The event will take place in Chennai and will commence on July 28. The 44th Chess Olympiad will come to an end on 10th August. On Monday (July 26) The torch for the 44th Chess Olympiad reached Tamil Nadu after travelling across the country.

The grandmaster J Deepan Chakkravarthy received and carried the torch and later it was presented to medal winners in various sports at the race course ground. Before reaching Chennai, the torch earlier reached Coimbatore, where Grandmaster Shyam Sundar took the torch forward and received a warm welcome from Chess fans.

"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update COIMBATORE- 25th July The coveted Torch reaches Tamil Nadu, the host state for 44th #ChessOlympiad GM Shyam Sundar takes the Torch forward in Coimbatore where he receives a grand welcome, take a look #India4ChessOlympiad," SAI Media had tweeted.

On Sunday, the torch had reached Puducherry, where Lt. Governor of Puducherry Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan received it from GM Akash Ganesh at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in presence of other dignitaries.

The other cities that have been covered by torch relay so far include Agartala, Namsai, Dibrugarh, Itanagar, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Haridwar, Meerut, Kanpur, Kevadia, Ahmedabad, Dandi, Surat, Jaipur, Daman, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jhansi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Kohima, Gangtok, Shillong, Guwahati and Siliguri, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Konark, Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, etc.

The torch relay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and began from Leh.

The torch will travel to 75 cities for 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Over 200 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad. Chess grandmasters will receive the torch at various identified venues.

The 44th edition of the world's biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

(With agency inputs)