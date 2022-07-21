Chess Olympiad 2022: India All Set To Host Biggest Chess Olympiad Ever | Details

The 44th Chess Olympiad which is to be hosted by India is all set to kick off from July 28 to August 10, 2022 in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

With as many as 187 teams participating in the event, this is going to be the biggest chess competition of the year. The Indian 'A' team will start as the third seeds in the Open section and the 'B' team will be the 11th seeds. Meanwhile, the host's 'A' team including Koneru Humpy and D Harika, will be the top-seed, while the 'B' team will be seeded 12th in the women's section.

Grandmasters Surya Shekhar Ganguly, Karthikeyan Murali, SP Sethuraman, Abhijeet Gupta, and Abhimanyu Puranik would form part of the third Indian team which received a last-minute entry with Gujarat's first GM, Tejas Bakre as the captain, an AICF release said.

As many as 187 teams, the highest-ever for any Chess Olympiad, registered for the Olympiad.

Each country can field only one team of five players (4 playing in every round) but as a host, India is entitled to field a minimum of two teams and a maximum of three teams in each category if the total participating number of countries is odd in number.

Meanwhile, the women's section has attracted 162 entries, the highest ever and India will be fielding two teams in this section for the first time too.

The prestigious Olympiad being held in India for the first time ever will see several leading names from across the globe including world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway take part.

The event will also witness some strong teams like China's Open team who registered victory at the Chess Olympiad held at Batumi (Georgia) in 2018 and at Tromso (Norway) in 2014 and the United States team which is the top-seed in the Open section followed by Azerbaijan.

