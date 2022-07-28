Chess Olympiad 2022: Check Full Schedule For All 11 Days Of 44th Chess Event

The 44th Chess Olympiad is set to kick in from today (July 28). The event is taking place in Chennai and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today with the marquee event being hosted by India for the first time.

Apart from PM Modi, other political leaders including Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur among others will mark their presence at the event. The event will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium in the city.

Ahead of the event, check the entire schedule starting from July 29 till August 08.

What is the schedule for the Chess Olympiad 2022?

July 29: Round 1 at 3 p.m. (IST)

July 30: Round 2 at 3 pm (IST)

July 31: Round 3 at 3 pm (IST)

August 1: Round 4 at 3 pm (IST)

August 2: Round 5 at 3 pm (IST)

August 3: Round 6 at 3 pm (IST)

August 4: Rest Day

August 5: Round 7 at 3 pm (IST)

August 6: Round 8 at 3 pm (IST)

August 7: Round 9 at 3 pm (IST)

August 8: Round 10 at 3 pm (IST)

Since the Prime Minister will be visiting the place for the inauguration, five-tire security by the great Chennai police have been made. Even heavy deployment of 22,000 personnel has also been assigned on the duty.

There will be two types of events -- open and women's events. The legendary Viswanathan Anand will not be playing but will be seen in the role of a mentor to the players.

The Olympiad has captured the imagination of the chess-lovers and general public alike, and the Tamil Nadu government has gone all out to promote the showpiece event.

Cutouts of 'Thambi', the Olympiad mascot--a knight wearing traditional Tamil attire, could be spotted at various places in the city and near the venue at Mamallapuram as the state government and the All-India Chess Federation (AICF) went on a promotion overdrive.

The Olympiad was moved out of Russia after it invaded neighbouring Ukraine earlier and was allotted to India with Chennai being chosen as the venue.

Players including Anand feel that the city hosting the event would have a great impact on chess in Tamil Nadu.

(With agency inputs)