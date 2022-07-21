Chess Olympiad 2022: 154 Teams In Women Category, 189 Registered For Open Section | Details

The 44th Chess Olympiad is all set to take place from July 28 and will continue till August 10. The event is one of the biggest event chess meet, which will be hosted by India. A total of 343 teams and 187 countries will take part in the huge event. Further, the 44th Chess Olympiad is divided into two specific categories -- Open section and the Women's section.

"We have a record-breaking 187 countries registered with 189 teams in the open section and 154 in the women's section," said the All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

Earlier, in 2018, the Olympiad took place in Batumi, Georgia. That event witnessed a total of 184 teams for the open section, whereas 150 belonged to the women's section. These teams belonged to 179 countries that took part in the event.

The main highlight of the mega event will be World champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway. He is one of the highest-ever-rated players on the planet. The player confirmed his participation in the huge event.

India, being the host of the tournament will field two teams. However, the country can also field a third team in case of an odd number of entries, the release said.

It has already announced two teams each in the Open and women's section with the likes of Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, P Harikrishna, teenaged sensations R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh along with women's stars Koneru Humpy, D Harika and R Vaishali being included in the squads.

Former World Champion Vishwanathan Anand will personally mentor Indian players. A while back, a preparatory camp took place in Chennai under the guidance of Anand and coach GM Boris Gelfand.

"Right from the time the Olympiad was awarded to us we have been relentlessly working with a single-minded focus, keeping the Olympic motto 'faster, higher, stronger' in mind with regard to organisational aspects also," AICF president Sanjay Kapoor said.

(With agency inputs)