Chelsea Sack Manager Thomas Tuchel After Poor Start To Season

Chelsea on Wednesday announced that they have sacked their head coach Thomas Tuchel after their 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in their opening UEFA Championship League match.

In the ongoing season of the Premier League, Chelsea didn't have a great outing so far as they just won three games in six matches they have played so far and sit at sixth spot in the standings.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here," Chelsea said in a statement.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," it added.

Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of their upcoming matches as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made, the club said.

Tuchel joined the club back in January last year. He was the first-ever German to be appointed as the head coach of Chelsea and came to the club after guiding the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, a French Club to four major titles and a Champions League final.

During his stint with Chelsea, he won the UEFA Champions League 2020-21, UEFA Super Cup 2021 and FIFA Club World Cup 2021. His side also finished as runner-up in the FA Cup in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season. In the EFL Cup 2021-22 as well, his side finished as runner-up.