New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Legendary Indian hockey player Charanjit Singh passed away on Thursday (January 27) at his home in Una, Himachal Pradesh after suffering a cardiac arrest that followed prolonged age-related illnesses. The former hockey player was 90-years-old and would have turned a year older next month.

Under the captaincy of Charanjit Singh, the Indian hockey team won a gold medal in the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The former hockey player was born at Mairi in Amb subdivision of Una in Himachal Pradesh (then part of undivided Punjab) on February 3, 1931. Singh was an alumnus of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. Charanjit suffered a stroke five years back and was paralysed since then.

"Dad was paralysed after suffering a stroke five years back. He used to walk with a stick but since the last couple of months, his health deteriorated and this morning he left us," V P Singh told news agency PTI.

"His last rites will be performed today after my sister reaches Una from Delhi," V P Singh said.

Charanjit Singh was also a part of the silver-winning side in the 1960 edition of the Games. He was also a part of the 1962 Asian Games silver-winning team.

"The demise of the former Indian hockey player and captain Shri Charanjit Singh Ji, born in Una, Devbhoomi Himachal, is sad. Your death is a great loss to the sports world. Under the leadership of Charanjit Ji, the Indian team won Tokyo in 1964," Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted.

"He was honored with Arjuna Award and Padma Shri for his remarkable contribution. Your life is an inspiration to young players. May God give strength to the loved ones to bear this sorrow and place the virtuous soul at his feet. Peace," Anurag Thakur added.

Singh's wife passed away 12 years back. The former hockey legend was survived by two sons and a daughter. While his elder son is a doctor based in Canada, his younger son was next to Charanjit Singh when he took his last breath. His daughter is based in Delhi and is married.

(With agency inputs)

