Carolina Marin On Taking Away Gold From India's PV Sindhu In Rio Olympics - 'I Know You Guys Hate Me, But..'

ACE badminton player Carolina Marin is deemed as one of the most fiercest rival of Indian badminton star PV Sindhu. Ahead of the India Open 2023, the spanish stalwart didn't hold herself back when asked about her rivalry with Sindhu.

In a press conference organised before the tournament, the 29-year-old said,“ I know you guys hate me because I took away the gold medal from this country but I love playing here in India. The 2nd time I came here, I was surprised when I came here after the Olympic finals because I didn’t expect people to love me after I beat Sindhu."

On the other hand, Sindhu, who was coming after a first round exit against Marin in the Malaysia Open, insisted that she is looking forward to play in front of the home ground. "India Open has always been a special tournament for me as I get to play in front of the home crowd. Last time fans were not allowed but this time I am looking forward to playing with all the support in the stands.,"

Sindhu would be opening her challenge against Thailand's Supanida Katethong, against whom she had lost in the last-four stage here last year. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist admitted that the Thai left-hander was a deceptive player but expressed confidence that she can tackle the challenge comfortably.

"Yes, I lost to her last time but I have also beaten her thereafter. I have also worked on some new things and you will see those changes in the tournament," added Sindhu, who returned to international action at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 earlier this month following a long injury lay-off.

Host India's hopes will ride on a 19-member contingent led by former world champion PV Sindhu, world no. 8 men's singles player HS Prannoy and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist men's doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.



