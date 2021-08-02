After three failures each at 2.39, both Barshim and Tamberi ended up tied and subsequently entered a conversation with an Olympic official, who first offered them a “jump-off” to decide the matter.

Tokyo | Jagran Sports Desk: The just included addition of ‘together’ into the pre-existing Olympic Motto of faster, higher, stronger (Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communis) lived up to an ideal photographic finish on Sunday in Tokyo Olympics. Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Giasmarco Tamberi became the dual Gold medal winners in Men’s high jump after refusing to go for the jump-off and sharing the gold medal instead.



Barshim started at 2.24 m and cleared the height at first attempt. The Qatari high jumper jumped over 2.27m, 2.30m, 2.33m, 2.35m, 2.37m in his first attempts but could not make it to 2.39m.



Italy’s Tamberi, if had jumped till 2.39m, would have won the event. If he couldn’t there would have been another jump off with Barshim in an event that had already been close to three hours. Barshim and Tamberi had recorded a best clearance of 2.37 metres each.

After three failures each at 2.39, both Barshim and Tamberi ended up tied and subsequently entered a conversation with an Olympic official, who first offered them a “jump-off” to decide the matter.



“Can we have two golds,” Qatar’s Barshim asked.



The official said yes and the two High jumper friends jumped in joy.



“This is a dream I don’t want to wake up from,” Barshim was quoted as saying by Al-Jazeera.





Fave moment of the Olympics so far. Barshim (Qatar) and Tamberi (Italy) were tied in the high-jump final. The official is there talking about a prospective jump-off, but Barshim asks immediately: "Can we have two golds?" One look, no words exchanged, they know they're sharing it. pic.twitter.com/E3SneYFocA — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) August 1, 2021

Following the iconic Olympic moment, reports have emerged that Qatar’s Barshim had helped his Italian high jumper counterpart to recover from a career-threatening injury in Rio OIympics 2016. Five years later both of them jumped in joy after being the only dual Gold medalist in Men’s High jump event in Olympics.

“Get up, get up, don’t stay on the floor. Get up,” Barshim, wrapped in Qatari flag, walked up to Tamberi to make him realise that impossible had happened after a terrific debacle at Rio.

