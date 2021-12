Huelva (Spain) | Jagran Sports Desk: In a historic All-Indian semi-final at BWF World Championship, Kidambi Srikanth defeated 20-year-old compatriot Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 to enter the final of BWF World Championship. Srikanth became the first Indian male shuttler, and third only Indian after PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal to reach the final of BWF World Championship.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma