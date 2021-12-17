Huelva (Spain)/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Badminton fans had a day of mixed feelings on Friday as they saw defending World Champion PV Sindhu crashing out of BWF World Championship 2021 against Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying. However, both Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen made their way into the semifinals in Men’s singles, setting up a historic Saturday for Indian Badminton as both will see each other in the semis.

Lakshya Sen ensured his first and India’s 12th medal at World Championship after defeating China’s Zhao Jun Peng 21-15, 15-21, 22-21 in the quarter-final.

BWF Championship 2021: India assured of at least the silver in Men’s singles

The best between Lakshya and Srikanth will make it to the BWF World Championship final on Saturday assuring India of at least a silver medal too, apart from the two assured Bronze medal wins by Srikanth and Lakshya respectively.

Just thrilling! Lakshya Sen 🇮🇳 turns the match around and is through to an all-Indian semifinal against Kidambi Srikanth.



Follow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB#BWFWorldChampionships #Huelva2021 pic.twitter.com/IlrdMV09w2 — BWF (@bwfmedia) December 17, 2021

DREAMY 😍@lakshya_sen ensures his 1st & 🇮🇳's 12th medal at #WorldChampionships after he cruised through to the semis in style by defeating 🇨🇳's Zhao Jun Peng 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in the last-8 at #BWFWorldChampionships2021 💪#WorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/ITFNuNFmqu — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth stormed into semis by defeating Danish Mark Caljouw 21-8, 21-7, assuring himself his first World Championship medal.

HISTORY SCRIPTED 🤩💥



Cake walk for @srikidambi as he comfortably defeated 🇳🇱's Mark Caljouw 21-8, 21-7 in the QF to storm into the semis and ensures his first & 🇮🇳's 11th medal at #WorldChampionships 🔥#BWFWorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/Tnu5HRwJ8I — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 17, 2021

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen join legendary Prakash Padukone (Bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (Bronze in 2019) as the Indian medal winners in the BWF World Championship.

Srikanth & Lakshya joined the elite list 🔥@srikidambi became the only 3rd 🇮🇳 MS shuttler while @lakshya_sen joins as the 4th and youngest Male shuttler to add a medal to his name at the #WorldChampionships 😎⚡#BWFWorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/jVVaLspTUZ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 17, 2021

PV Sindhu goes down against Tai Tzu-ying, yet again

The Olympic double-medalist and defending World Champion fell short of defending her title, as almost in repetition of her match against Tai Tzu-ying in Tokyo Olympics semi-final, the Padma Bhushan awardee sportsperson could not get past the Taiwenese hurdle. This became Sindhu’s 15th loss against Tai Tzu-ying of the 20 matches the two have played against each other.

Despite brilliant efforts, @Pvsindhu1 won't progress further at #BWFWorldChampionships2021 but what a year it has been for 2️⃣ time Olympic medalist.



You did well champ, get some rest, see you in 2022 🙌#WorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/ARTS2q2QUA — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 17, 2021

HS Prannoy goes down against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew

Another medal prospect, HS Prannoy, lost in quarter-finals and was bowed out of the tournament. In a match that lasted nearly 45 minutes, Prannoy lost in straight sets 21-14, 21-12 against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew.

Not the kind of end we would've wanted but the series of staging major upsets, high class performances, we loved it all & we are proud of you @PRANNOYHSPRI 🙌



Comeback stronger champ, keep slaying 😉#BWFWorldChampionships2021#Badminton pic.twitter.com/41gi6IAj1o — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 17, 2021

In an all-India BWF World Championship semi-final, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will face each other at Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain on Saturday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma