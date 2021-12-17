Huelva (Spain)/New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Badminton fans had a day of mixed feelings on Friday as they saw defending World Champion PV Sindhu crashing out of BWF World Championship 2021 against Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Tai Tzu-ying. However, both Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen made their way into the semifinals in Men’s singles, setting up a historic Saturday for Indian Badminton as both will see each other in the semis.

Lakshya Sen ensured his first and India’s 12th medal at World Championship after defeating China’s Zhao Jun Peng 21-15, 15-21, 22-21 in the quarter-final.

BWF Championship 2021: India assured of at least the silver in Men’s singles

The best between Lakshya and Srikanth will make it to the BWF World Championship final on Saturday assuring India of at least a silver medal too, apart from the two assured Bronze medal wins by Srikanth and Lakshya respectively.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth stormed into semis by defeating Danish Mark Caljouw 21-8, 21-7, assuring himself his first World Championship medal.

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen join legendary Prakash Padukone (Bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (Bronze in 2019) as the Indian medal winners in the BWF World Championship.

PV Sindhu goes down against Tai Tzu-ying, yet again

The Olympic double-medalist and defending World Champion fell short of defending her title, as almost in repetition of her match against Tai Tzu-ying in Tokyo Olympics semi-final, the Padma Bhushan awardee sportsperson could not get past the Taiwenese hurdle. This became Sindhu’s 15th loss against Tai Tzu-ying of the 20 matches the two have played against each other.

HS Prannoy goes down against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew

Another medal prospect, HS Prannoy, lost in quarter-finals and was bowed out of the tournament. In a match that lasted nearly 45 minutes, Prannoy lost in straight sets 21-14, 21-12 against Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew.

In an all-India BWF World Championship semi-final, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will face each other at Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain on Saturday.

