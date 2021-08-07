Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra, who hails from Haryana's Khandra, won the Gold with a monstrous 87.58m attempt, becoming the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to bag a Gold in an individual category.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday rewrote history after he won a Gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old, who hails from Haryana's Khandra, won the Gold with a monstrous 87.58m attempt, becoming the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to bag a Gold in an individual category.

Following Neeraj's historic Gold, several politicians and celebrities congratulated the 23-year-old for his performance. Leading the charge was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that what Neeraj achieved at Tokyo "will be remembered forever". "The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Neeraj and said that India is elated over his performance that would inspire the generations to come. "Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first-ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics," he tweeted.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called Neeraj's achievement "historic" as he congratulated the 23-year-old for his "outstanding performance". On the other hand, Kiren Rijiju, India's former Union Sports Minister, called Neeraj a "golden boy", who has rewritten history. "I was very worried when he was injured.. but now we are very happy We have never won gold in athletics.. Now we have done it. Let's dedicate this gold to Milkha Singh," Rijiju said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar announced a reward of Rs 6 crore for Neeraj, adding that he would be given a class I category job in the state. Khattar further said that Neeraj will get a plot with a 50 per cent concession as per his government's policy.

Meanwhile, prominent personalities from Bollywood -- including Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Taapsee Pannu -- also congratulated the young athlete for making the country "proud".

"It's a GOLD.Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You're responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020," Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Lata Mangeshkar called Chopra "the pride of the country". "The whole of India is proud of Neeraj Chopra, who has created a new history. I congratulate the pride of the country, Neeraj," she posted.

Ajay Devgn said the athlete's win has left him elated. "Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You've made your parents & India proud. Can't tell you how happy I am. This is awesome #NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics."

Taapsee Pannu said the win has left her excited. "It's a gold! I am jumping with Joy! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history!".

Varun Dhawan shared a live video of watching the athlete's performance at the Tokyo Olympics. "Gold, gold it is. Neeraj Chopra has done it," Dhawan captioned the clip.

Actor John Abraham tweeted, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on your historic accomplishment. The entire nation is proud of you! #CheerForIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics"

Actor couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha also celebrated India's gold win at the Olympics.

"Today is a big day for us.. Jai mata di.. Gold laaye hain hum (We got Gold). Bohot khoob Neeraj (Very good Neeraj). It was goosebumps all the way," Fazal wrote.

Chadha tweeted, "GOLD! @neerajchoprajav so good in the first two attempts that the third attempt didn't matter."

