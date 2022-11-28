Brazil vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch BRA vs SWI Match On TV And Online In India

Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli with teammates during training ahead of clash against Serbia. (Photo: Reuters)

In the mega clash of the day, one of the favourites of the tournament Brazil will take on Switzerland in Group G of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974.

Five-time World Cup champions are sitting at the top of their group after beating Serbia 2-0 in the opening clash. Switzerland also won their first match against Cameroon.

Switzerland were unbeaten through qualifying, topping a group that included European champions Italy. Both Brazil and Switzerland will compete for the top spot in the group.

Brazil At Cusp Of Making History

If Brazil remain undefeated in the clash against Switzerland they will become the first team to go unconquered in the 17 group-stage matches in the World Cup. They last lost to Norway in 1998 in the group-stage encounter in the showpiece event.

Where Is Brazil vs Switzerland Match be played?

Brazil vs Switzerland match will take Stadium 974 which has a capacity of 44,089.

When Will Brazil vs Switzerland Match Be Played?

Brazil vs Switzerland match will be played on Monday, November 28 at 09:30 in India.

How Can Indian Fans Watch Brazil vs Switzerland Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.