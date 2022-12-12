Brazil Legend Pele's Health Improving, But No Discharge From Hospital Yet: Doctors

The health of Brazilian soccer great Pele was improving but there was still no forecast for when he could be discharged from the hospital after being admitted there late last month, according to a medical report released on Monday.

"The patient continues to show improvement in the clinical status, in particular the respiratory infection. He remains in a regular room, is conscious and with stable vital signs," medical staff at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital said.

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on Nov. 29 for doctors to reevaluate his treatment. The footballer got a tumour removed from his colon in September last year and has been receiving medical care for ailments on a regular basis. He is also being treated for a respiratory infection diagnosed following his hospitalization.

The former striker played for Brazil and club sides Santos and the New York Cosmos, helping lead his country to three World Cup championships - in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - a feat no other player has achieved.

Meanwhile, despite his illness, the former footballer is active on social media and is constantly tweeting about the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Earlier, Pele took to social media to show his support for Brazil's national team in their World Cup round of 16 matches against South Korea, saying he would watch the game from the hospital.