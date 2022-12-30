Pele, Brazil Football Legend And Three-Time World Cup Winner, Dies Aged 82

Brazilian football legend Pele has died after a long battle with cancer.

Pele, the magical Brazilian soccer star who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died at the age of 82, his daughter said on Instagram https://t.co/zVInCKjkCh pic.twitter.com/wlcbtZEeVu — Reuters (@Reuters) December 29, 2022

He had been hospitalised since November with multiple issues. On Thursday, his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote a tribute to her father on Instagram: "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

The football legend died after he stopped responding to the chemotherapy treatment. He had a tumor removed from his colon in September last year, and since then he has been receiving medical treatment.

Pele, the 82-year-old man, who was known by his real name as Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is a three-time World Cup winner. He was also suffering from heart and kidney issues.