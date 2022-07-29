Birmingham 2022: Indian Women's TT Team Starts CWG Campaign With 3-0 Win Over South Africa

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is underway in Birmingham. On Day 1 of the multi-sports event, Indian women's table tennis with a 3-0 win over South Africa in their group match and started their CWG campaign with a bang on Friday.

First on court was the women's doubles duo of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, who combined well to beat the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel. The Indians put on a dominating performance against their opponent, winning the first tie within the first three games by 11-7, 11-7, 11-5.

India had a 1-0 lead in the match and then came the star player Manika Batra. She was squaring off against Mushfiquh Kalam.

Batra took India's domination in the match to the next level. She totally dominated her opponent and won the tie by 11-5, 11-3, 11-2. India took a 2-0 lead in the match.

In the third match, Sreeja Akula was in action against Danisha Jayavant Patel. South Africa's miserable show continued in this tie as well as Patel lost it within three games by 11-5, 11-3, 11-6.

With this, India won their group match against South Africa by 3-0. Now, the Indian women will take on Fiji in their second group tie later in the day.

Indian women will be in action against Fiji at 8.30 pm IST. Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.

India will be represented by 215 athletes who will feature in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines