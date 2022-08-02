Birmingham 2022: India Gets Its 9th Medal As Lifter Harjinder Kaur Bags Bronze In Women's 71kg Final

Indian weightlifters continued their impressive show at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Monday with lifter Harjinder Kaur bagging a bronze medal in the women's 71kg category. Kaur, a silver medalist at last year's Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, lifted a combine total of 212kg to bag the bronze medal.

England's Sarah Davies won the gold medal by lifting a total of 229kg. In this process, she also broke the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games record. Meanwhile, Canada's Alexis Ashworth bagged the silver medal with a a total of 214kg.

Harjinder in her first attempt had failed to lift 90kg snatch, but she made a strong comeback in her second attempt lifted 90kg snatch. In her third attempt, she lifted 93kg snatch to stay in contention for a podium finish.

In the clean and jerk round, Harjinder faced a tough challenge from Australia's Kiana Elliot for bronze. She started the round with 113kg. In her second and third attempts, she lifted 116kg and 119kg, respectively, taking her total to 212 kg (93kg + 119kg).

After bagging the bronze medal, Kaur said she was confident that she will secure a medal despite a cutthroat competition. She, however, noted that she is not happy with her performance as she failed to bag a gold medal, adding that she will now focus on the Asian Championship.

"I am happy with the bronze because I did not have a good day today and could not perform to the best of my ability. Somehow things did not look good initially but in the end luck favoured me as one lifter had a washout," she said after the medal ceremony, as reported by news agency IANS.

"We all lifters share a good camaraderie in the team and we all come to the stadium to support each other. I was there along with others to support Mirabai when she participated in her event. So, its nice to have your teammates shouting for you, encouraging you. Today it pushed me to put in that extra ounce of effort," Kaur added.