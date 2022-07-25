Birmingham 2022: Full Schedule Of Day 8 Of Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth games 2022 is just a few days ahead and Indian contingent has already reached Birmingham to participate in the same. This year, India has sent over 300 players to participate in 19 sports. The opening cermony of the event will be held on July 28th while the closing ceremony on August 28. Here's a schedule for August 5, Day 8 of the Birmingham 2022 CWG.

AUGUST 5- DAY 8

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

(13:00 - 19:45)

Women’s Triples - Semi Finals

Women’s Pairs - Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals

Men’s Singles - Quarter-Finals

Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Medal Matches

Men’s Fours - Quarter-Finals

(21:00 – 00:15)

Women’s Triples - Medal Matches

Men’s Fours - Semi-Finals

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(13:30 – 18:00)

Women’s Classification Match 9v10 and Match 7v8

(22:30 – 03:00)

Women’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2

Netball, The NEC Arena

(13:30 – 17:30)

Classification Match 1 & Match 2

(19:00 – 23:00)

Classification Match 3 & Match 4

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

(14:00 – 18:30)

Mixed Doubles Round 3

Men’s Classes 8-10 Semi-Finals

Women’s Classes 6-10 Semi-Finals

Women’s Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals

Men’s Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals

Women’s Singles Round 2

Women’s Doubles Round 2

Men’s Singles Round 1

(20:30 – 01:00)

Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals

Women’s Doubles Round 2

Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals

Men’s Singles Round 2

Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium

(14:30 – 19:30)

Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles, Discus Throw and Pole Vault – A & B

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1

Women’s 1500m Round 1

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Rounds – A & B

(23:00 – 02:30)

Men’s Shot Put Final

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men’s 200m Semi-finals

Women’s 400m Semi-finals

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw and 1500m

Men’s 1500m T53/54 Final

Women’s 200m Semi-Finals

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semi-Finals

Men’s 400m Semi-Finals

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

(14:30 – 17:30)

Women’s 1m Springboard Preliminary

Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

(22:30 – 01:30)

Women’s 1m Springboard Final

Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Wrestling, Coventry Arena

(15:00 – 18:00)

Women’s Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

Women’s Freestyle 62kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

Women’s Freestyle 68kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

Men’s Freestyle 65kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

Men’s Freestyle 86kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

Men’s Freestyle 125kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

(21:30 – 00:00)

Women’s Freestyle 57kg - Final

Men’s Freestyle 65kg - Final

Women’s Freestyle 62kg - Final

Men’s Freestyle 86kg - Final

Women’s Freestyle 68kg - Final

Men’s Freestyle 125kg - Final

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

(15:30 – 20:00)

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

(22:00 – 02:30)

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Beach Volleyball, Smithfield

(15:30 – 17:30)

Men’s Quarter-Final 1 and Quarter-Final 2

(19:00 – 22:00)

Women’s Quarter-Final 1 & Quarter-Final 2

Men’s Quarter-Final 3

(23:30 – 02:30)

Men’s Quarter-Final 4

Women’s Quarter-Final 3 and Quarter-Final 4

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(16:30 – 19:30)

Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Mixed Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16

(22:30 – 01:30)

Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals

Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham

(18:00 -22:00)

Individual All-Around Final

(22:30 – 02:00)

Team Final

Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2