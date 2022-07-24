Birmingham 2022: Full Schedule Of Day 7 Of Commonwealth Games

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 01:45 PM IST
Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 will start on July 28 and the multi-sports event will have 19 sports played over the duration of 11 days. This year, the opening ceremony of the commonwealth will be held on July 28 while the closing ceremony will be on August 8. Here's everything from the event, timings, and venue of Day 7, August 4 of the CWG.
AUGUST 4- DAY 7
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
(13:00 - 18:15)
Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5
Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5
(19:30 – 00:45)
Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 5 and Quarter-Finals
Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Semi-Finals
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(13:30 – 19:30)
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
(21:00 – 03:00)
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(13:30 – 17:00)
Women’s Group Match
South Africa v New Zealand
England v Wales
(18:30 – 22:00)
Men’s Group Match
India v Wales
Canada v England
(23:30 – 03:00)
Men’s Group Match
South Africa v New Zealand
Australia v Pakistan
Netball, The NEC Arena
(13:30 – 17:00)
Australia v Jamaica
Wales v Barbados
(18:30 – 22:00)
Trinidad & Tobago v Northern Ireland
Malawi v Uganda
(23:30 – 03:00)
South Africa v Scotland
New Zealand v England
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 – 18:45)
Mixed Doubles Round 1
Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3
Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 3
Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3
Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 3
Men’s Doubles Round 1
Women’s Doubles Round 1
(20:30 – 1:00)
Mixed Doubles Round 2
Women’s Singles Round 1
Men’s Doubles Round 2
Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium
(14:30 – 17:30)
Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds
Men’s Decathlon 100m
Women’s 200m Round 1
Men’s Decathlon Long Jump - A & B
Women’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men’s 1500m Round 1
Men’s 200m Round 1
Men’s Decathlon Shot Put
(23:00 – 02:30)
Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final
Men’s Decathlon High Jump - A & B
Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s Long Jump Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-finals
Women’s 800m Semi-finals
Men’s 100m T11/12 Final
Men’s Discus Throw Final
Men’s Decathlon 400m
Women’s 1500m T53/54 Final
Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
Cycling – Time Trail, West Park
(14:30 – 20:30)
Women’s Final
Men’s Final
Cricket T20, Edgbaston
(15:30 – 19:00)
Women’s Group B Match
South Africa vs Sri Lanka
(22:30 – 02:00)
Women’s Group B Match
England vs New Zealand
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
(16:30 – 20:30)
Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final
Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham
(16:30 -20:00)
Team Final
Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 – 19:30)
Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
(22:30 – 01:30)
Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16
Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(17:30 – 20:00)
Men’s 1m Springboard Preliminary
Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary
(22:30 – 01:30)
Men’s 1m Springboard Final
Women’s 10m Platform Final
Beach Volleyball, Smithfield
(19:00 – 22:00)
Women’s Group Match
Australia vs Cyprus
Scotland vs Solomon Islands
Men’s Group Match
Canada vs The Gambia
(23:30 – 02:30)
Women’s Group Match
St Kitts & Nevis vs Sri Lanka
Women’s Group Match
England vs Vanuatu
Trinidad & Tobago vs Sri Lanka
Para Powerlifting, The NEC Hall 1
(19:30 – 22:15)
Women’s Lightweight (Up to and including 61kg) Final
Men’s Lightweight (Up to and including 72kg) Final
(0:00 – 02:45)
Women’s Heavyweight (Over 61kg) Final
Men’s Heavyweight (Over 72kg) Final