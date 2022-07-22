Birmingham 2022: Full Schedule Of Day 5 Of Commonwealth Games

By Ashita Singh
Fri, 22 Jul 2022 05:16 PM IST
Birmingham 2022: Full Schedule Of Day 5 Of Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on July 28 and end on August 8. The opening ceremony of the event will be held on July 28th and the closing ceremony on August 8th. This year, the multisport event is being held in Birmingham. Here's everything from the date, time, event venue and schedule for day 5 of Birmingham 2022:

AUGUST 2- Day 5

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park 13:00 - 19:30

Men’s Pairs - Medal Matches
Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1
Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1
Women’s Fours - Medal Matches
Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 1
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 4

20:45 - 23:30

Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches
Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1
Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 13:30 - 17:00
Women’s Group Match
New Zealand v Australia
Ghana v Canada

18:30 - 22:00

Women’s Group Match
India v England
Kenya v South Africa
Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1 14:00 - 16:30
Women’s 76kg

18:30 - 21:00

Men’s 96kg

23:00 - 1:30

Women’s 87kg
Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium 14:30 - 18:00
Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
Men’s 100m Round 1
Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - A
Women’s Heptathlon High Jump - A & B
Women’s 800m Round 1
Women’s 100m Round 1
Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - B
Women’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1

23:00 - 2:30

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men’s 100m T45-47 Final
Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s 10000m Final
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Women’s Heptathlon 200m
Women’s 100m T37/38 Final
Women’s 100m T33/34 Final

Judo, Coventry Arena 14:30 - 19:30

Women’s -63kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Women’s -70kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -73kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -81kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

21:30 - 0:15

Women’s -63kg Medal Contests
Men’s -73kg Medal Contests
Women’s -70kg Medal Contests
Men’s -81kg Medal Contests

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre 15:00 - 17:00

Men’s 200m Backstroke Heats
Women’s 200m Butterfly Heats
Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Heat
Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Heat
Men’s 50m Freestyle Heats
Women’s 50m Backstroke Heats
Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats
Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heats

23:30 - 2:30

Women’s 100m Freestyle Final
Men’s 100m Butterfly Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle Medal Ceremony
Men’s 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony
Men’s 200m Backstroke Final
Women’s 200m Butterfly Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony
Men’s 200m Backstroke Medal Ceremony
Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Final
Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Final
Women’s 200m Butterfly Medal Ceremony
Men’s 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals
Women’s 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final
Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Medal Ceremony
Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Medal Ceremony
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony
Women’s 800m Freestyle Final
Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 15:30 - 19:30

Mixed Team Event Bronze Medal Match

22:00 - 2:00

Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match

Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium 15:30 - 19:00

Women’s Group B Match: England v South Africa

22:30 - 2:00

Women’s Group B Match: Sri Lanka v New Zealand

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 15:30 - 21:00

Men’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Team Event Gold Medal match

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4 16:30 - 19:30

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

23:00 – 2:15

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

Netball, The NEC Arena 16:30 - 20:00

Australia v Wales
Jamaica v Scotland

22:30 - 2:00

England v Uganda
New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago

Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham 17:30 - 21:30

Men’s Vault Final
Women’s Balance Beam Final
Men’s Parallel Bars Final
Women’s Floor Exercise Final
Men’s Horizontal Bar Final

Beach Volleyball, Smithfield 19:00 - 22:00

Women’s Group Match - Australia v Trinidad & Tobago
Women’s Group Match - Vanuatu v Solomon Islands
Men’s Group Match - Canada v St Kitts & Nevis

23:30 - 2:30

Men’s Group Match - The Gambia v Sri Lanka
Women’s Group Match - England v Scotland
Women’s Group Match - Cyprus v Sri Lanka

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield 19:30 - 22:30

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Classification Match 5v6
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Classification Match 5v6
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match

0:00 - 2:30

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 20:30 - 0:00

Women’s Singles Semi-final
Women’s Singles Plate Semi-final
Men’s Singles Semi-final
Men’s Singles Plate Semi-final

