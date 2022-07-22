Birmingham 2022: Full Schedule Of Day 5 Of Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on July 28 and end on August 8. The opening ceremony of the event will be held on July 28th and the closing ceremony on August 8th. This year, the multisport event is being held in Birmingham. Here's everything from the date, time, event venue and schedule for day 5 of Birmingham 2022:

AUGUST 2- Day 5

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park 13:00 - 19:30

Men’s Pairs - Medal Matches

Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1

Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1

Women’s Fours - Medal Matches

Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 1

Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 4

20:45 - 23:30

Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches

Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1

Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 13:30 - 17:00

Women’s Group Match

New Zealand v Australia

Ghana v Canada

18:30 - 22:00

Women’s Group Match

India v England

Kenya v South Africa

Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1 14:00 - 16:30

Women’s 76kg

18:30 - 21:00

Men’s 96kg

23:00 - 1:30

Women’s 87kg

Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium 14:30 - 18:00

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Men’s 100m Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - A

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump - A & B

Women’s 800m Round 1

Women’s 100m Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Rounds - B

Women’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1

23:00 - 2:30

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men’s 100m T45-47 Final

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s 10000m Final

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m

Women’s 100m T37/38 Final

Women’s 100m T33/34 Final

Judo, Coventry Arena 14:30 - 19:30

Women’s -63kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Women’s -70kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Men’s -73kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Men’s -81kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

21:30 - 0:15

Women’s -63kg Medal Contests

Men’s -73kg Medal Contests

Women’s -70kg Medal Contests

Men’s -81kg Medal Contests

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre 15:00 - 17:00

Men’s 200m Backstroke Heats

Women’s 200m Butterfly Heats

Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Heat

Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Heat

Men’s 50m Freestyle Heats

Women’s 50m Backstroke Heats

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heats

23:30 - 2:30

Women’s 100m Freestyle Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle Medal Ceremony

Men’s 100m Butterfly Medal Ceremony

Men’s 200m Backstroke Final

Women’s 200m Butterfly Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony

Men’s 200m Backstroke Medal Ceremony

Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Final

Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Final

Women’s 200m Butterfly Medal Ceremony

Men’s 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Women’s 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly S10 Medal Ceremony

Women’s 200m Individual Medley SM10 Medal Ceremony

Men’s 50m Breaststroke Medal Ceremony

Women’s 800m Freestyle Final

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 15:30 - 19:30

Mixed Team Event Bronze Medal Match

22:00 - 2:00

Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match

Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium 15:30 - 19:00

Women’s Group B Match: England v South Africa

22:30 - 2:00

Women’s Group B Match: Sri Lanka v New Zealand

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 15:30 - 21:00

Men’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Team Event Gold Medal match

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4 16:30 - 19:30

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

23:00 – 2:15

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

Netball, The NEC Arena 16:30 - 20:00

Australia v Wales

Jamaica v Scotland

22:30 - 2:00

England v Uganda

New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago

Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham 17:30 - 21:30

Men’s Vault Final

Women’s Balance Beam Final

Men’s Parallel Bars Final

Women’s Floor Exercise Final

Men’s Horizontal Bar Final

Beach Volleyball, Smithfield 19:00 - 22:00

Women’s Group Match - Australia v Trinidad & Tobago

Women’s Group Match - Vanuatu v Solomon Islands

Men’s Group Match - Canada v St Kitts & Nevis

23:30 - 2:30

Men’s Group Match - The Gambia v Sri Lanka

Women’s Group Match - England v Scotland

Women’s Group Match - Cyprus v Sri Lanka

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield 19:30 - 22:30

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Classification Match 5v6

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Classification Match 5v6

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Bronze Medal Match

0:00 - 2:30

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Gold Medal Match

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 20:30 - 0:00

Women’s Singles Semi-final

Women’s Singles Plate Semi-final

Men’s Singles Semi-final

Men’s Singles Plate Semi-final