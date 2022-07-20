Birmingham 2022: Full Schedule Of Day 3 Of Commonwealth Games

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is just 8 days away and participating nations are already getting excited. The opening ceremony of the 11-day event will be held on August 28 while the main event will start from July 29 onwards. Here's a full schedule of events, venues and timings for July 31st, Day 3 of the tournament.

Day 3- July 31st

(13:00 - 18:15)

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 5

Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 5

Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 5

Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 5

19:30 - 0:45

Women’s Fours - Quarter-Finals

Men’s Triples - Quarter-Finals

Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 5

Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 5

Men’s Pairs - Quarter-Finals

Women’s Singles - Quarter-Finals

Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 1

Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham

(13:30 - 16:30)

Men’s Individual All-Around Final

(19:00 - 22:00)

Women’s Individual All-Around Final

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (13:30 – 17:00)

Men’s Group Match

New Zealand v Pakistan

Australia v Scotland

(18:30 - 22:00)

Men’s Group Match

England v Wales

India v Ghana

23:30 - 3:00

Women’s Group Match

Canada v England

South Africa v Australia

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

(14:00 – 19:00)

Men’s Team Event Quarter-Finals

20:30 - 1:30

Women’s Team Event Semi-Finals

Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1

(14:00 - 16:30)

Men’s 67kg

(18:30 - 21:00)

Women’s 59kg

23:00 - 1:30

Men’s 73kg

Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark

(14:30 - 18:00)

Men’s Sprint Qualification

Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals

Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals

Men’s Sprint Quarter-Finals

Men’s 15km Scratch Race Qualification

Women’s 25km Points Race Qualification

19:30 - 23:30

Men’s Tandem B Sprint Finals

Men’s Sprint Semi-Finals

Women’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial Final

Women’s 25km Points Race Final

Women’s 500m Time Trial Final

Men’s Sprint Finals

Men’s 15km Scratch Race Final

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (15:00 – 17:00)

Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Heats

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 Heat

Women’s 100m Backstroke S8 Heat

Men’s 50m Backstroke Heats

Women’s 50m Butterfly Heats

Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

23:30 - 2:30

Women’s 50m Freestyle Final

Men’s 200m Butterfly Final

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke S8 Final

Men’s 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Women’s 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Men’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 (15:30 - 19:00)

Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final

22:00 - 1:30

Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final

Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium (15:30 - 19:00)

Women’s Group A Match: India v Pakistan

22:30 - 2:00

Women’s Group A Match: Barbados v Australia

Rugby Sevens, Coventry Stadium (15:30 - 19:00)

Men’s 13-16 Semi-final 1

Men’s 13-16 Semi-final 2

Men’s 9-12 Semi-final 1

Men’s 9-12 Semi-final 2

Men’s 5-8 Semi-final 1

Men’s 5-8 Semi-final 2

Men’s Semi-final 1

Men’s Semi-final 2

23:00 - 2:30

Women’s Playoff for 7th

Women’s Playoff for 5th

Men’s Playoff for 13th

Men’s Playoff for 9th

Men’s Playoff for 5th

Women’s Bronze Match

Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Gold Medal Match

Men’s Gold Medal Match

Triathlon and Para Triathlon, Sutton Park

(15:30 – 20:50)

Men’s PTVI Final

Women’s PTVI Final

Mixed Relay Team Final

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

(16:30 - 19:30)

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

23:00 - 1:30

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

Netball, The NEC Arena (16:30 - 20:00)

Malawi v Northern Ireland

South Africa v Barbados

22:30 - 2:00

Uganda v Trinidad & Tobago

Scotland v Wales

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (16:30 - 19:30)

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Women’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 32

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Men’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 32

22:30 - 1:30

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Women’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 16

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16

Men’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 16

Beach Volleyball, Smithfield 19:00 - 22:00

Women’s Group Match - Australia v Sri Lanka

Women’s Group Match - Vanuatu v Scotland

Men’s Group Match - Canada v Sri Lanka

23:30 - 2:30

Men’s Group Match - The Gambia v St Kitts & Nevis

Women’s Group Match - England v Solomon Islands

Women’s Group Match - Cyprus v Trinidad & Tobago

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield 20:00 - 22:30

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A

0:00 - 2:30

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Group B