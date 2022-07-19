Birmingham 2022: Full Schedule Of Day 2 Of Commonwealth Games

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 01:58 PM IST
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will commence on July 28 and will continue till August 8. The multi-sports event will be covering 19 sports in the span of 11 days. This year women's Cricket has made its debut in the CWG. Here's the full schedule of events, venues and timings for July 30th, Day 2 of the tournament.
Day 2- July 30
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(15:00 - 17:00)
- Men's 200m Freestyle Heats
- Women's 50m Freestyle Heats
- Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat
- Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat
- Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats
- Women's 100m Backstroke Heats
- Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats
- Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
- Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
- Men's 200m Breaststroke Heats
- Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
(23:30 - 2:30)
- Women's 50m Breaststroke Final
- Men's 200m Freestyle Final
- Women's 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals
- Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final
- Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Final
- Men's 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
- Women's 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals
- Men's 400m Individual Medley Final
- Women's 100m Butterfly Final
- Men's 100m Backstroke Final
- Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
- Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
- Athletics - Marathon, Smithfield
- (11:30 - 18:00)
- Men’s Marathon T53/54 Final
- Women’s Marathon T53/54 Final
- Men’s Marathon Final
- Women’s Marathon Final
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(13:30 - 17:00)
- Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2
- Australia v Pakistan
- Canada v Maldives
- India v Sri Lanka
- Scotland v Uganda
- (18:30 - 22:00)
- Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3
- England v Singapore
- Malaysia v South Africa
- Jamaica v Zambia
- Mauritius v Barbados
(23:30 - 3:00)
- Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3
- Canada v Scotland
- India v Australia
- Sri Lanka v Pakistan
- Maldives v Uganda
- Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield
- (20:00 - 22:30)
- Men's Basketball 3x3 - Group B
- Women's Basketball 3x3 - Group B
- Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A
- Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A
(0:00 - 2:30)
- Men's Basketball 3x3 - Group B
- Women's Basketball 3x3 - Group B
- Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B
- Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B
(19:00 - 22:00)
- Men's Group Match - England v Tuvalu
- Men's Group Match - Rwanda v South Africa
- Women's Group Match - Canada v Ghana
(23:30 - 2:30)
- Women's Group Match - New Zealand v Kenya
- Men's Group Match - New Zealand v Cyprus
- Men's Group Match - Australia v Maldives
- Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
(16:30 - 19:30)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Rounds of 16 & 32
(23:00 - 1:30)
- Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
- Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium
(15:30 - 19:00)
Women’s Group B Match: New Zealand v South Africa
(22:30 - 2:00)
Women’s Group B Match: England v Sri Lanka
Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark
(14:30 - 18:45)
- Women's Sprint Qualification
- Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
- Womens Sprint 1/8 Finals
- Womens Sprint Quarter-Finals
- Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
(20:30 - 23:30)
Men's Keirin Round 1
Womens Sprint Semi-Finals
- Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals
- Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage
- Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals
- Men's Keirin Round 2
- Women's Sprint Finals
- Men's Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)
- Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham
- (13:30 - 18:30)
- Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1
- Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2
(21:00 - 2:30)
- Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3
- Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 4
- Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(13:30 - 17:00)
- Men's Group Match
- South Africa v Pakistan
- Canada v Wales
(18:30 - 22:00)
- Women's Group Match
- Australia v Kenya
- England v Ghana
(23:30 - 3:00)
- Women's Group Match
- India v Wales
- New Zealand v Scotland
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
(13:00 - 18:15)
- Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 3
- Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3
- Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 3
- Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 4
- Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3
- Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 4
(19:30 - 0:45)
- Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 3
- Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 4
- Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3
- Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 4
- Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 4
- Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 4
- Netball, The NEC Arena
(16:30 - 20:00)
- Australia v Scotland
- England v Malawi
(22:30 - 2:00)
- Jamaica v South Africa
- New Zealand v Uganda
- Rugby Sevens, Coventry Stadium
- (13:30 - 18:00)
- Women's Group Match
Men's Group Match
(22:00 - 3:00)
Women's 5-8 Semi-final 1
- Women's 5-8 Semi-final 2
- Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 1
- Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 2
- Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 3
- Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 4
- Women's Semi-final 1
- Women's Semi-final 2
- Men's Quarter-final 1
- Men's Quarter-final 2
- Men's Quarter-final 3
- Men's Quarter-final 4
- Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 - 19:00)
- Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
- Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
(22:30 - 1:00)
- Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
- Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 - 19:00)
- Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 3
- Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 3
(20:30 - 1:30)
- Women's Team Event Quarter-Finals
- Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1
(13:30 - 18:15)
- Men’s 55kg Final
- Men’s 61kg Final
(20:00 - 22:15)
Women’s 49kg
(0:30 - 2:45)
Women’s 55kg