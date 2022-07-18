Birmingham 2022: Full Schedule Of Day 1 Of Commonwealth Games

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 02:13 PM IST
The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. The opening ceremony is scheduled on July 28, while the closing ceremony will happen on August 8. This year, the multi-sports event will be covering 19 sports in span of 11 days. Here's the full schedule of events, venues, and timings for Day 1, which is July 29th.
JULY 29- Day 1
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre -
(15:00 - 17:00 IST)
Men’s 400m Freestyle Heats
Women’s 400m Individual Medley Heats
Women’s 200m Freestyle Heats
Men’s 100m Backstroke S9 Heat
Women’s 100m Freestyle S9 Heat
Men’s 50m Butterfly Heats
Women’s 50m Breaststroke Heats
Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats
Women’s 100m Butterfly Heats
Men’s 200m Breaststroke Heats
Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
(23:30 - 2:30 IST)
Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final
Women’s 200m Freestyle Final
Men’s 400m Freestyle Final
Men’s 100m Backstroke S9 Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle S9 Final
Men’s 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals
Women’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
Men’s 100m Backstroke Semi-Final
Women’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Final
Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final
Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(13:30 - 17:00 IST)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1
England v Barbados
Singapore v Mauritius
South Africa v Jamaica
Malaysia v Zambia
(18:30 - 22:00 IST)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1
Scotland v Maldives
India v Pakistan
Canada v Uganda
Australia v Sri Lanka
(23:30 - 3:00 IST)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Malaysia v Jamaica
England v Mauritius
Singapore v Barbados
South Africa v Zambia
Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield
(20:00 - 22:30 IST)
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A
(0:00 - 2:30 IST)
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
(16:30 - 19:30 IST)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32
(23:00 - 1:30 IST)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32
Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium
(15:30 - 19:00 IST)
Women’s Group A Match: Australia v India
( 22:30 - 2:00 IST)
Women’s Group A Match: Pakistan v Barbados
Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark
(14:30 - 17:30 IST)
Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification
Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification
Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification
Women’s Team Sprint Qualification
Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals
Men’s Team Sprint Qualification
(20:30 - 23:00 IST)
Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Finals
Men’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial
Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals
Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals
Women’s Team Sprint Finals
Men’s Team Sprint Finals
Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham
(13:30 - 19:00)
Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1
Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2
(21:30 - 1:00)
Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(13:30 - 17:00)
Women’s Group Match
New Zealand v Kenya
South Africa v Scotland
(18:30 - 22:00)
Women’s Group Match
India v Ghana
Canada v Wales
(23:30 - 3:00)
Men’s Group Match
England v Ghana
New Zealand v Scotland
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
(13:00 - 18:15)
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 1
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 2
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2
(19:30 - 0:45)
Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2
Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1
Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2
Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2
Netball, The NEC Arena
(16:30 - 20:00)
England v Trinidad & Tobago
Australia v Barbados
(22:30 - 2:00)
Jamaica v Wales
New Zealand v Northern Ireland
Rugby Sevens, Coventry Stadium
(13:30 - 18:00)
Women’s Group Match
Men’s Group Match
(22:00 - 2:30)
Women’s Group Match
Men’s Group Match
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 - 19:45)
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
(22:30 - 1:00)
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 - 19:00)
Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1
Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1
(20:30 - 1:30)
Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Triathlon and Para Triathlon, Sutton Park
(15:30 - 20:30)
Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final
Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final