Birmingham 2022: Full Schedule Of Day 1 Of Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. The opening ceremony is scheduled on July 28, while the closing ceremony will happen on August 8. This year, the multi-sports event will be covering 19 sports in span of 11 days. Here's the full schedule of events, venues, and timings for Day 1, which is July 29th.

JULY 29- Day 1

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre -

(15:00 - 17:00 IST)

Men’s 400m Freestyle Heats

Women’s 400m Individual Medley Heats

Women’s 200m Freestyle Heats

Men’s 100m Backstroke S9 Heat

Women’s 100m Freestyle S9 Heat

Men’s 50m Butterfly Heats

Women’s 50m Breaststroke Heats

Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats

Women’s 100m Butterfly Heats

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Heats

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

(23:30 - 2:30 IST)

Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final

Women’s 200m Freestyle Final

Men’s 400m Freestyle Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke S9 Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle S9 Final

Men’s 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Women’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 100m Backstroke Semi-Final

Women’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Final

Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

(13:30 - 17:00 IST)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1

England v Barbados

Singapore v Mauritius

South Africa v Jamaica

Malaysia v Zambia

(18:30 - 22:00 IST)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1

Scotland v Maldives

India v Pakistan

Canada v Uganda

Australia v Sri Lanka

(23:30 - 3:00 IST)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2

Malaysia v Jamaica

England v Mauritius

Singapore v Barbados

South Africa v Zambia

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield

(20:00 - 22:30 IST)

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A

(0:00 - 2:30 IST)

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

(16:30 - 19:30 IST)

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32

(23:00 - 1:30 IST)

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 32

Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium

(15:30 - 19:00 IST)

Women’s Group A Match: Australia v India

( 22:30 - 2:00 IST)

Women’s Group A Match: Pakistan v Barbados

Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark

(14:30 - 17:30 IST)

Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification

Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification

Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Qualification

Women’s Team Sprint Qualification

Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals

Men’s Team Sprint Qualification

(20:30 - 23:00 IST)

Women’s Tandem B - Sprint Finals

Men’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial

Women’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals

Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit Finals

Women’s Team Sprint Finals

Men’s Team Sprint Finals

Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham

(13:30 - 19:00)

Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1

Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2

(21:30 - 1:00)

Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(13:30 - 17:00)

Women’s Group Match

New Zealand v Kenya

South Africa v Scotland

(18:30 - 22:00)

Women’s Group Match

India v Ghana

Canada v Wales

(23:30 - 3:00)

Men’s Group Match

England v Ghana

New Zealand v Scotland

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

(13:00 - 18:15)

Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 1

Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1

Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 1

Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 2

Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1

Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 2

(19:30 - 0:45)

Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1

Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2

Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 1

Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2

Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2

Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2

Netball, The NEC Arena

(16:30 - 20:00)

England v Trinidad & Tobago

Australia v Barbados

(22:30 - 2:00)

Jamaica v Wales

New Zealand v Northern Ireland

Rugby Sevens, Coventry Stadium

(13:30 - 18:00)

Women’s Group Match

Men’s Group Match

(22:00 - 2:30)

Women’s Group Match

Men’s Group Match

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(16:30 - 19:45)

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

(22:30 - 1:00)

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

(14:00 - 19:00)

Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1

Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1

(20:30 - 1:30)

Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2

Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2

Triathlon and Para Triathlon, Sutton Park

(15:30 - 20:30)

Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final

Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance) Final