Vintage Cars, Malala Yousafzai's Message And More: 10 Special Points About CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will see the participation of 6,500 sportspersons from across 72 countries and territories, began on Thursday with a grand opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium.

The two-hour-long ceremony saw several programmes carnival-like displays that were organised by the hosts that boosted the city's impressive inventions, buttons, car horns, celluloid film and printing press at the Alexander Stadium.

WHAT WAS SPECIAL ABOUT THE OPENING CEREMONY:

1. In the opening ceremony, the working class was paid tributes through a raging bull, 10 metres high and built over five months, pulled in by female chain makers who would work long hours in hot and cramped outhouses to make small chains back in the 19th century.

2. To represent the victory of the working classes, the bull shed its armour to symbolise the famous strikes of 1910 when female chain makers went on strike for better conditions - and after 10 weeks they won, earning a new minimum wage that doubled their earnings. The collapsing bull represents the victory of the working classes over their employers.

3. The Royal guests, HRH Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall entered in the Prince's own Aston Martin he bought in the 1970s while the Birmingham Royal Ballet presented amazing athleticism.

4. The Prince of Wales received the Queen's baton and read out the message by the Queen.

5. The multi-cultural identity of the city was presented through an inspiring speech by child rights and education activist Malala Yousafzai, winner of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize.

6. "As we watch incredible athletes of the Commonwealth Games, each child deserves the chance to reach their full potential and pursue their wildest dreams," said Malala in her speech.

7. The magnificent Bards of Brum represent some of the city's most famous exports: William Shakespeare, composer Edward Elgar, the inventor of the modern dictionary Samuel Johnson and the 18th-century Lunar Society, the forefathers of modern Birmingham.

8. Returning to the city where their four-decade career began, British music icon Duran Duran joined forces to create the finale to the ceremony's stunning musical offer, featuring some of the city's most celebrated artists and promoting its emerging talent on a global stage, from Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi to vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambini, under the musical direction of rapper, artist and educator Joshua 'RTKal' Holness.

9. With this soundtrack captivating attention, the athletes paraded into the stadium, with Australia, the previous hosts of the Games back in 2018, who have brought their largest-ever team to the Games.

10. The teams entered the stadium representing their respective continents and with neighbouring countries giving them company instead of being paraded in alphabetical order.

