Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India Hopes To Add More Medals To Its Tally On Day 4

India had a marvelous day 3 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) after weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli bagged two more gold medals for the country, taking its medal tally to five. India would hope that this momentum continues on day 4 of the event. On day 4, weightlifter Ajay Singh will contest in the men's 81kg category. Besides, Harjinder Kaur will also contest in the women's 71kg category as India hopes to increase its medal tally at CWG.