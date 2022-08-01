Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India Hopes To Add More Medals To Its Tally On Day 4

-
01:20 PM
Prez Murmu Congratulates CWG Gold Medalist Achinta Sheuli
Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolor fly high at the Commonwealth Games. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations, tweets President Droupadi Murmu.
-
01:19 PM
PM Modi Recalls His Interaction With CWG Gold Medalist Achinta Sheuli
Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won, PM Modi tweets.
-
01:18 PM
PM Modi Congratulates CWG Gold Medallist Achinta Sheuli
Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours, PM Modi tweets.
-
01:10 PM
Union Minister Congratulates Weightlifters For Impressive Show At CWG 2022
I will like to congratulate Indian weightlifters and all other players of the Commonwealth Games. There's the scope that we'll win more medals. Our hopes have been ascended, and we'll be winning more accolades in the coming time, says Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur.
-
01:09 PM
LS Speaker Congratulates Athletes For Winning Medals At CWG 2022
India has won three gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze medal in the ongoing CWG 2022, till now. I am confident that the performance of Indian players in the Commonwealth Games will inspire the youth of the country, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
-
01:06 PM
What's India's Full Schedule For Day 4?
Click here to check out India's full schedule for day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2022.
-
01:05 PM
Indian Hockey Team To Clash With England
Indian men's hockey team will also clash with England today at 8.30 pm. In their previous match on Sunday, the Men in Blue had thrashed Ghana 11-0.
-
01:04 PM
A Medal In Lawn Bowls?
Indian women's four team - Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) - has been impressive at CWG 2022. Can they continue their impressive show and move to the final of the tournament. Action begins shortly...
-
01:01 PM
Will Harjinder Kaur Shine For India?
Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur will contest in women's 71kg category today. Can she do a Mirabai Chanu and win India another gold in weightlifting? The clash begins at 11 am.
-
12:57 PM
Can Ajay Singh Add Another Medal To India's Tally?
Weightlifter Ajay Singh will contest in men's 81kg category. Can he win another gold medal for India? The clash begins at 2 pm...
LIVE BLOG
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India Hopes To Add More Medals To Its Tally On Day 4
Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 01:20 PM IST
India had a marvelous day 3 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) after weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli bagged two more gold medals for the country, taking its medal tally to five. India would hope that this momentum continues on day 4 of the event. On day 4, weightlifter Ajay Singh will contest in the men's 81kg category. Besides, Harjinder Kaur will also contest in the women's 71kg category as India hopes to increase its medal tally at CWG.
01 August 2022