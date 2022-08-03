In Pics: India Win Gold In TT, Lawn Bowls; Settle For Silver In Badminton, Weightlifting On Day 5 Of CWG 2022

India had another successful day at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Tuesday after the Indian contingent bagged four more medals, taking the country's tally to 13 - 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze.

In lawn bowls, the quartet of Nayanmoni Saikia, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, and Lovely Choubey scripted history and bagged India's first-ever gold medal of the event in the Commonwealth Games. They defeated South Africa 17-10 in the final to win the title.

✨ History created folks ✨

India win their 1st ever CWG GOLD medal in Lawn Bowls.

👉 Indian quartet of Lovely, Pinki, Nayanmoni & Rupa beat South African team 17-10 in Women's Fours Final.

👉 South Africa are 3 time CWG Champions in this event. #CWG2022India #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/ZKCqNW0DwP — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 2, 2022

India's gold medal rush also continued in table tennis after the men's team defeated Singapore 3-1 in the final to clinch the title. This was the Indian team's second consecutive victory in table tennis after the 2018 Gold Coast CWG.

And its a GOLD medal 💫

India win Gold medal in Table Tennis Men's Team event after beating Singapore 3-1 in Final.

👉 Sathiyan & Harmeet won their Singles matches & Doubles match.

👉 Its 2nd consecutive CWG Gold medal for India in Men's Team event. #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/Kn70r6VuUH — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 2, 2022

The weightlifter also continued their impressive show at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after Vijay Thakur won India a silver in the men's 96kg category. So far, India has won eight medals in this edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Medal Alert 🚨 :

Vikas Thakur wins Silver medal in Weightlifting Men’s 96kg category lifting total of 346 kg (155kg in Snatch + 191kg in C&J).

👉 Its 3rd consecutive CWG medal for Vikas (Silver in 2014 & Bronze in 2018). #CWG2022 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/SmbeMenhGv — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 2, 2022

However, the mixed badminton team - which included PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshay Sen and Chirag Shetty, and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - failed to win the gold medal match against Malaysia and had to settle for a silver.

The team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Malaysia. In the first round, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost to Malaysia's Teng Fong Aaron Chia and Wooi Yi in a cutthroat competition, but PV Sindhu helped India make a comeback by winning the second round against Malayasia's Jin Wei Goh.

Badminton Update: Its 1-1 in Final of Mixed Team event after Sindhu wins against WR 60 Goh Jin Wei 22-20, 21-17.

👉 Next it will be Srikanth Vs WR 42 NG Tze Yong #CWG2022India https://t.co/pv1xXGZSQw pic.twitter.com/4RcmwCM2bE — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 2, 2022

However, Kidambi Srikanth lost the third round to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong. In the fourth round, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Malaysia's Muralitharan Thinaah and Koong Le Pearly Tan.

Meanwhile, in hockey, the Indian women's team lost to England 1-3. However, in shot put, Manpreet Kaur confirmed her place in the finals as did long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya for their respective events.

Swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page took the final two spots in qualification to reach the men's 1500m freestyle final. Meanwhile, Saurav Ghosal will battle for the bronze after his defeat in the men's singles semi-final in squash.