In Pics: India Win Gold In TT, Lawn Bowls; Settle For Silver In Badminton, Weightlifting On Day 5 Of CWG 2022

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: India won four medals - golds in table tennis and lawn bowls, and silvers in badminton and weightlifting - on day 5 of the CWG 2022.

By Aalok Sensharma
Updated: Wed, 03 Aug 2022 06:53 AM IST
Minute Read
In Pics: India Win Gold In TT, Lawn Bowls; Settle For Silver In Badminton, Weightlifting On Day 5 Of CWG 2022
Weightlifter Vijay Thakur (left) and Indian women's lawn bowls team (right)/ Image courtesy: Twitter - @India_AllSports

India had another successful day at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Tuesday after the Indian contingent bagged four more medals, taking the country's tally to 13 - 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze.

In lawn bowls, the quartet of Nayanmoni Saikia, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, and Lovely Choubey scripted history and bagged India's first-ever gold medal of the event in the Commonwealth Games. They defeated South Africa 17-10 in the final to win the title.

India's gold medal rush also continued in table tennis after the men's team defeated Singapore 3-1 in the final to clinch the title. This was the Indian team's second consecutive victory in table tennis after the 2018 Gold Coast CWG.

The weightlifter also continued their impressive show at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after Vijay Thakur won India a silver in the men's 96kg category. So far, India has won eight medals in this edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Also Read
CWG 2022: India Win Silver In Badminton Mixed Team Finals
CWG 2022: India Win Silver In Badminton Mixed Team Finals

However, the mixed badminton team - which included PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi, Lakshay Sen and Chirag Shetty, and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - failed to win the gold medal match against Malaysia and had to settle for a silver.

The team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Malaysia. In the first round, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost to Malaysia's Teng Fong Aaron Chia and Wooi Yi in a cutthroat competition, but PV Sindhu helped India make a comeback by winning the second round against Malayasia's Jin Wei Goh.

Also Read
CWG 2022: India Bag Gold In Men's Table Tennis, Beat Singapore By 3-1
CWG 2022: India Bag Gold In Men's Table Tennis, Beat Singapore By 3-1

However, Kidambi Srikanth lost the third round to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong. In the fourth round, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Malaysia's Muralitharan Thinaah and Koong Le Pearly Tan.

Meanwhile, in hockey, the Indian women's team lost to England 1-3. However, in shot put, Manpreet Kaur confirmed her place in the finals as did long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya for their respective events.

Swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page took the final two spots in qualification to reach the men's 1500m freestyle final. Meanwhile, Saurav Ghosal will battle for the bronze after his defeat in the men's singles semi-final in squash.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.