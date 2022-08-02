Birmingham 2022: Check Out India's Full Schedule For Day 5 Of Commonwealth Games

Indian women's four team will contest in the lawn bowls final at Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday. (Image courtesy: Twitter - @India_AllSports)

India would hope to add more gold medals to its tally after the women's four team for lawn bowls reached the final of the event, securing the country's first-ever medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG). Besides, India can also expect more medals in weightlifting as Punam Yadav and Usha Bannaur NK contest in women's 76kg and 87kg categories, respectively.

Eyes would also be on women's and men's squash events as Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla and Saurav Ghosal as they contest in the semi-finals of their respective events. In addition to squash, the Indian women's hockey team would also hope to strengthen their position at the points table following its back-to-back victories against Ghana and Wales. However, their next challenge in England, which had dashed their medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics.

FOLLOWING IS INDIA's COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR DAY 5 OF THE BIRMINGHAM 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES:

SWIMMING:

Men

200m backstroke - heat 2 Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 1 - Advait Page (4.10 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm)

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS:

Men

Vault final - Satyajit Mondal - 5.30 pm

Parallel Bars finals - Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)

BOXING:

63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) - round of 16 - Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)

LAWN BOWLS:

Women

Fours Gold medal match - (4.15 PM)

Pair Round 1 - (1 PM)

Triples Round 1 - (1 PM)

Men

Singles round 1 - (4.15 pm)

Four round 1 - (8.45 pm)

Triples round 2 - (8.45 pm)

HOCKEY:

Women's Pool A - India versus England - (06.30 pm)

ATHLETICS:

Men

Long Jump qualifying round - M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya - (2.30 pm)

High jump qualifying round - Tejaswini Shakar - 12.03 am (Wednesday)

Women

Discus throw final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - 12.52 am (Wednesday)

SQUASH:

Women's singles plate semi-finals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 8.30 pm

Men's singles semi-final - Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Women 76kg - Punam Yadav (2 pm)

87 kg - Usha Bannaur NK - (11 pm)

Men's 96 kg - Vikas Thakur - (06.30 pm)

NOTE: All timings mentioned above are as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).