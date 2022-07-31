Commonwealth Games Day 3 LIVE: Women's Cricket Team To Clash With Pakistan In High-Octane Clash Today

India had an immensely successful day 2 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), where it won four medals - 1 gold, 2 silver, and a bronze. India would hope that it continues its performance on day 3 of the event, when the women's cricket team will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan. Besides, the Indian men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will also make its debut at the tournament on day 3 of the CWG 2022.