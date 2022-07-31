Commonwealth Games Day 3 LIVE: Women's Cricket Team To Clash With Pakistan In High-Octane Clash Today

-
Excited For Her, Says Father Of Bindyarani Devi
We were both anxious and excited about her performance at CWG 2022. We prayed to God, and when she won, we all felt extremely happy, says Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh, the father of weightlifter Bindyarani Devi, who won silver medal in yesterday.
Multiple Cycling Events For Team India Today
Following are the multiple cycling events in which Indian athletes will take part today:
- Men’s Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Rojit Singh, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2:32 pm onwards)
- Men’s Sprint, 1/8 Finals (3:27 pm)
- Men’s Sprint, Quarterfinals (4:04 pm)
- Men’s 15km scratch race Qualifying: Naman Kapil (4:20 pm onwards)
- Men’s 15km scratch race Heat 2: Vishvajeet Singh (4:59 pm)
- Men’s Sprint, Semi-finals (7:40 pm)
- Women’s 500m time trail final: Mayuri Lute (9:02 pm onwards)
- Men’s Sprint Final (10:12 pm)
- Men’s 15km scratch race final (11:12 pm)
Extremely Happy, Says Mother Of Bindyarani Devi
I feel happy and content. Even though she missed gold medal, she put in efforts to get second place. I'll tell her to work harder for a gold medal next time. Hope she reaches Olympics, says S Ibemcha Devi, the mother of weightlifter Bindyarani Devi, who won silver medal in CWG 2022 yesterday.
Can India Win A Medal In Table Tennis?
India's men's team wil clash with Bangladesh at 4.30 pm in the quarterfinal of Table Tennis.
Will India Get Another Medal In Weightlifting?
After a strong performance by weightlifters on day 2, India would hope its players perform equally well on day 3 of CWG 2022. Today, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Popy Hazarika and Achinta Sheuli will contest in the finals of men's 67kg, women's 59kg and men's 73kg, respectively.
Multiple Games In Boxing For Team India Today
Check out Indian team schedule for boxing on day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2022:
- 60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5:15 pm)
- 71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12:15 am on Monday)
- Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)
Mixed Team In Action In Quarterfinals For Badminton
The mixed Indian badminton team will play the quarterfinals today against South Africa. The match will begin at 10 pm. Earlier, the team had defeated Australia 4-1 in their final Group A match to qualify for the quarterfinals.
Indian Men's Hockey Team To Start Its Campaign Today
The men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will start its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign today with their inaugural game against Ghana.
India Vs Pakistan Match To Begin At 3.30 PM
The Indian women's cricket team's match against Pakistan will begin at 3.30 pm today. Before that, the toss would be held at 3 pm.
PM Modi Wishes Indian Contingent For CWG 2022
Addressing the name on his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi wished the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022. "Team India is representing the country at CWG 2022. I convey my best wishes to all players and athletes," he said.
Full Squad Of India, Pakistan For CWG 2022
Following is the full squad of India and Pakistan for Commonwealth Games 2022:
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, and Taniya Bhatia.
Pakistan Women Squad: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, and Gull Feroza.
Indian Women's Cricket Team To Face Pakistan Today
Indian women's cricket team, after their defeat in the tournament opener against Australia, will look to make a return and won their first game at the event as they face arch-rivals Pakistan on day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
LIVE BLOG
Commonwealth Games Day 3 LIVE: Women's Cricket Team To Clash With Pakistan In High-Octane Clash Today
Aalok Sensharma
India had an immensely successful day 2 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), where it won four medals - 1 gold, 2 silver, and a bronze. India would hope that it continues its performance on day 3 of the event, when the women's cricket team will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan. Besides, the Indian men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will also make its debut at the tournament on day 3 of the CWG 2022.
31 July 2022