12:49 PM
Can India Get A Gold In Table Tennis?
In table tennis, India can hope for another gold medal as Achanta Sharath Kamal contests in the final. The match begins at 4:25pm.
12:33 PM
CWG 2022: Harmanpreet rues trend of mistakes in big final
Heartbroken after a gold medal slipped out of their hands, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur harped on the need to stop repeating same mistakes in 'title clashes', saying the "mental block" has to be broken, going forward.
Indian women's cricket team came close to winning the coveted gold on CWG debut but fell short by nine runs after being in a dominant position against mighty Australia.
12:30 PM
CWG 2022 Live: India vs Australia, Men's Hockey Final
India will take on Australia in the men's hockey gold medal match at 5 pm on Monday.
12:25 PM
Satwiksairaj, Chirag Shetty In Men's Doubles Final of Badminton
In men's doubles final, shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will contest against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. The match begins at 3pm.
12:20 PM
Can Lakshya Sen Shine For India?
In badminton's men's singles gold medal match, 20-year-old Lakshya Sen will contest against Tze Yong NG. The match will begin at 2:10pm.
12:19 PM
Can PV Sindhu Win A Gold For India?
PV Sindhu will clash in the badminton's women's singles gold medal match today. The match will begin at 1:20pm.
12:15 PM
Can India Bag More Gold Medals?
Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 would be interesting for India as the country hopes its shuttlers, hockey team and table tennis players will continue their performance and bag more gold medals in the event.
CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE: India Aim To Sign Off With 5 Gold Medals; All Eyes On PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen
Subhasish Dutta
Mon, 08 Aug 2022 12:52 PM IST
India's golden run at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 continued on Sunday, with the country adding 15 more medals to its kitty. The country, however, can hope that this performance continues on Monday as the Games end. On day 11, India can hope for gold medals from its shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who will compete in final of their respective events. Similarly, Achanta Sharath Kamal will contest in the gold medal match of Table Tennis. Meanwhile, the men's hockey team will also clash with Australia in the final.
