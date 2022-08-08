CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE: India Aim To Sign Off With 5 Gold Medals; All Eyes On PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen

12:33 PM

CWG 2022: Harmanpreet rues trend of mistakes in big final

Heartbroken after a gold medal slipped out of their hands, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur harped on the need to stop repeating same mistakes in 'title clashes', saying the "mental block" has to be broken, going forward.

Indian women's cricket team came close to winning the coveted gold on CWG debut but fell short by nine runs after being in a dominant position against mighty Australia.