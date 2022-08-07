CWG 2022 Day 10 LIVE: Cricket's Gold Medal Game Between Ind, Aus Today; Hockey Team Clashes With NZ In Bronze Game

-
01:38 PM
Hockey: India vs New Zealand Women - Bronze Medal Match Begins
The women's hocky bronze medal match between India and New Zealand has begun.
-
01:24 PM
India Is Proud Of Her, Says Vinesh Phogat's Mother
My daughter played well. The country is watching. She has done the nation proud. It would also inspire others, says Vinesh Phogat's mother.
-
01:20 PM
PM Modi Congratulates CWG Medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin
Mohammad Hussamuddin is an excellent boxer who has succeeded in many sporting events. Powered by wonderful techniques and a spirit of resilience, this bright athlete wins a Bronze medal in the Men's 57kg event at Birmingham. Congrats to him. I wish him the very best, tweets PM Modi.
-
01:19 PM
PM Modi Hails CWG Bronze Medallist Deepak Nehra
Another wrestler, another laurel for India! Glad that Deepak Nehra has won the Bronze medal in the CWG22 Freestyle Wrestling event. Deepak has displayed remarkable grit and commitment. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours, tweets PM Modi.
-
12:59 PM
India's Schedule For TT And Para TT
- Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm
- Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ G Sathiyan - 6:15pm
- Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal
- Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan
- Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday)
-
12:50 PM
India's Schedule For Badminton:
- Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm
- Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm
- Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm
-
12:40 PM
Take A Look At India's Athletics And Para Athletics Schedule For Day 10 Of CWG 2022
- Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm
- Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm
- Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm
- Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm
- Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)
- Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)
-
12:27 PM
More Medals In Boxing?
India can expect more medals in boxing as Nitu, Amit Panghal, and Nikhat Zareen compete in the respective finals of their events.
-
12:21 PM
Indian Women's Hockey Team To Clash In Bronze Medal Game
Indian women's hockey team will fight New Zealand today in the bronze medal game. The match begins at 1.30pm.
-
12:10 PM
IND Vs AUS: What's Australia's Squad For Cricket's Gold Medal Match?
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Annabel Sutherland
-
12:06 PM
IND Vs AUS: What's India's Squad For Cricket's Gold Medal Match?
India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, and Yastika Bhatia.
-
12:04 PM
India To Clash With Australia In Cricket's Gold Medal Match
Indian women's team will clash with Australia today in the gold medal match. The game will begin at 9:30pm at Edgbaston.
-
12:01 PM
India Look To Win More Medals On Day 10
India would look continue the momentum it built on day 9 of the Commonwealth Games and win more medals on day 10 of the Birmingham 2022.
LIVE BLOG
CWG 2022 Day 10 LIVE: Cricket's Gold Medal Game Between Ind, Aus Today; Hockey Team Clashes With NZ In Bronze Game
Aalok Sensharma
Sun, 07 Aug 2022 01:39 PM IST
Day 9 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) was outstanding for India with the Indian contingent winning 14 medals - 4 gold, 3 silver, and 7 bronze. India has a chance to repeat this performance on day 10 too as multiple events are lined up on Sunday. The women's cricket team will have a chance to win a gold medal as they fight Australia in the final. Similarly, the women's hockey team will clash with New Zealand for the bronze medal. Similarly, boxers Nitu, Amit Panghal, and Nikhat Zareen will compete in the respective finals of their events.
07 August 2022