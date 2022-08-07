CWG 2022 Day 10 LIVE: Cricket's Gold Medal Game Between Ind, Aus Today; Hockey Team Clashes With NZ In Bronze Game

Day 9 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) was outstanding for India with the Indian contingent winning 14 medals - 4 gold, 3 silver, and 7 bronze. India has a chance to repeat this performance on day 10 too as multiple events are lined up on Sunday. The women's cricket team will have a chance to win a gold medal as they fight Australia in the final. Similarly, the women's hockey team will clash with New Zealand for the bronze medal. Similarly, boxers Nitu, Amit Panghal, and Nikhat Zareen will compete in the respective finals of their events.