Birmingham 2022: Check Full Schedule Of Day 9 Of Commonwealth Games

The multi-sports event of the Commonwealth games is just a few days away. The sports event will starts on July 28th with its opening ceremony and will come to an end on August 8th with the closing ceremony. Commonwealth Games 2022 is taking place in Birmingham, England, and all the Indian contingents have already reached the destination in order to participate in the event. Here's the schedule for August 6 -- Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games.

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

(13:00 - 19:45)

Women’s Pairs – Medal Matches

Men’s Fours – Medal Matches

Men’s Singles - Semi-Finals

(21:00 – 00:15)

Men’s Singles - Medal Matches

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(13:30 – 18:00)

Men’s Classification Match 9v10 and Match 7v8

(22:30 – 03:00)

Men’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2

Netball, The NEC Arena

(13:30 – 15:30)

Semi-Final 1

(19:00 – 21:00)

Semi-Final 2

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

(14:00 – 18:45)

Women’s Doubles Round 3

Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals

Women’s Singles Semi-Finals

Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals

(20:30 – 02:30)

Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Matches

Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches

Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium

(14:30 – 17:45)

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final

Women’s 10km Race Walk Final

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 1500m Final

(23:00 – 02:15)

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Women’s 800m Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Women’s 200m Final

Men’s 200m Final

Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

(14:30 – 17:30)

Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

(22:30 – 01:30)

Men’s 3m Springboard Final

Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham

(14:30 -17:30)

Hoop Final

Ball Final

Clubs Final

Ribbon Final

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

(15:00 – 17:30)

Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Semi-Finals

Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Semi-Finals

Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals

Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Semi-Finals

Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Semi-Finals

(19:00 – 22:00)

Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Semi-Final

Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Semi-Final

Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Semi-Finals

Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Semi-Finals

Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Semi-Finals

Women’s Lightweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals

Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Semi-Finals

(23:30 – 02:00)

Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals

Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals

Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Semi-Finals

Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Semi-Finals

Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Semi-Finals

Wrestling, Coventry Arena

(15:00 – 18:00)

Women’s Freestyle 50kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

Women’s Freestyle 53kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

Women’s Freestyle 76kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

Men’s Freestyle 97kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage

(21:30 – 00:00)

Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Medal contest

Women’s Freestyle 50kg - Medal contest

Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Medal contest

Women’s Freestyle 53kg - Medal contest

Men’s Freestyle 97kg - Medal contest

Women’s Freestyle 76kg - Medal contest

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

(15:30 – 20:00)

Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals

Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals

Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals

(22:00 – 02:30)

Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals

Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals

Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals

Cricket, Edgbaston

(15:30 – 19:00)

Women’s Semi-Final 1

(22:30 – 02:00)

Women’s Semi-Final 2

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(16:30 – 19:30)

Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

Mixed Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals

Men’s Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals

Men’s Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16

(22:30 – 01:30)

Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

Women’s Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals

Mixed Doubles Plate Semi-Finals

Beach Volleyball, Smithfield

(19:30 – 21:30)

Men’s Semi-Final 1 and Semi-Final 2

(00:30 – 02:30)

Women’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2