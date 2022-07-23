Birmingham 2022: Check Full Schedule Of Day 6 Of Commonwealth Games

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 06:40 PM IST
Commonwealth Games is all set to kick in from July 28, and the opening ceremony of the event will be held on the same day. The games will come to an end on August 8, and the closing ceremony for the event will take place on August 8 itself. The game will take place in England's Birmingham. Check the schedule for day 6th of the event here.
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
12:30 - 19:30
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 128
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64
21:00 - 3:00
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
13:00 - 18:15
Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2
Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 2
Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3
Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 3
19:30 - 1:15
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches
Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 3
Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2
Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 3
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 5
Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 4
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
13:30 - 17:00
Women’s Group Match
Australia v Scotland
Canada v India
18:30 - 22:00
Men’s Group Match
Canada v India
Wales v Ghana
23:30 - 3:00
Men’s Group Match
Pakistan v Scotland
South Africa v Australia
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
14:00 - 18:45
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1
Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 1
Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 1
Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3
20:30 - 2:30
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1
Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 2
Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 2
Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2
Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3
Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3
Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1
14:00 - 16:30
Men’s 109kg
18:30 - 21:00
Women’s 87+kg
23:00 - 1:30
Men’s 109+kg
Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium
14:30 - 18:00
Men’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1
Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump
Women’s 400m Round 1
Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men’s 800m Round 1
Men’s 100m T11/12 Round 1
Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B
Men’s 400m Round 1
23:00 - 2:30
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Men’s High Jump Final
Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw
Women’s 100m Semi-finals
Women’s 100m T37/38 Final
Men’s 100m Semi-finals
Women’s 100m T33/34 Final
Women’s 10000m Final
Women’s Shot Put Final
Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final
Women’s Heptathlon 800m
Men’s 100m T37/38 Final
Women’s 100m Final
Men’s 100m Final
Judo, Coventry Arena
14:30 - 19:00
Women’s -78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage
Women’s +78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -90kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s +100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage
21:30 – 0:15
Men’s -90kg Medal Contests
Women’s -78kg Medal Contests
Men’s -100kg Medal Contests
Women’s +78kg Medal Contests
Men’s +100kg Medal Contests
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
14:30 - 17:30
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32
Women’s Singles Plate Final
Men’s Singles Plate Final
20:30 - 1:00
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Singles Gold Medal
Men’s Singles Gold Medal
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
15:00 - 17:00
Men’s 200m Individual Medley Heats
Women’s 200m Freestyle S14 Heat
Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 Heat
Women’s 400m Freestyle Heats
Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats
23:30 - 2:30
Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final
Women’s 200m Freestyle S14 Final
Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 Final
Women’s 400m Freestyle Final
Men’s 50m Freestyle Final
Women’s 50m Backstroke Final
Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final
Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final
Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium
15:30 - 19:00
Women’s Group A Match: Australia v Pakistan
22:30 - 2:00
Women’s Group A Match: India v Barbados
Cycling - Mountain Bike, Cannock Chase Forest
16:00 - 20:30
Men’s Cross Country Final
Women’s Cross Country Final
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
16:30 - 20:30
Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final
22:30 - 2:30
Men’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final
Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final
Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final
Netball, The NEC Arena
16:30 - 20:00
South Africa v Wales
Uganda v Northern Ireland
22:30 - 2:00
Scotland v Barbados
Malawi v Trinidad & Tobago
Beach Volleyball, Smithfield
19:00 - 22:00
Men’s Group Match - Australia v Rwanda
Men’s Group Match - Cyprus v Tuvalu
Women’s Group Match - Kenya v Ghana
23:30 - 2:30
Men’s Group Match - South Africa v Maldives
Men’s Group Match - England v New Zealand
Women’s Group Match - Canada v New Zealand