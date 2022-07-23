Birmingham 2022: Check Full Schedule Of Day 6 Of Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games is all set to kick in from July 28, and the opening ceremony of the event will be held on the same day. The games will come to an end on August 8, and the closing ceremony for the event will take place on August 8 itself. The game will take place in England's Birmingham. Check the schedule for day 6th of the event here.

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

12:30 - 19:30

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 128

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 128

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64

21:00 - 3:00

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 64

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 64

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

13:00 - 18:15

Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2

Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 2

Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3

Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 3

19:30 - 1:15

Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Medal Matches

Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 3

Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 2

Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 3

Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 5

Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 4

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

13:30 - 17:00

Women’s Group Match

Australia v Scotland

Canada v India

18:30 - 22:00

Men’s Group Match

Canada v India

Wales v Ghana

23:30 - 3:00

Men’s Group Match

Pakistan v Scotland

South Africa v Australia

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

14:00 - 18:45

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1

Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 1

Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 1

Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 1

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3

20:30 - 2:30

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 1

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1

Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 2

Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 2

Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 2

Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 2

Women’s Singles Qualifying Round 3

Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 3

Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1

14:00 - 16:30

Men’s 109kg

18:30 - 21:00

Women’s 87+kg

23:00 - 1:30

Men’s 109+kg

Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium

14:30 - 18:00

Men’s 1500m T53/54 Round 1

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

Women’s 400m Round 1

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men’s 800m Round 1

Men’s 100m T11/12 Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men’s 400m Round 1

23:00 - 2:30

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Men’s High Jump Final

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Women’s 100m Semi-finals

Women’s 100m T37/38 Final

Men’s 100m Semi-finals

Women’s 100m T33/34 Final

Women’s 10000m Final

Women’s Shot Put Final

Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Men’s 100m T37/38 Final

Women’s 100m Final

Men’s 100m Final

Judo, Coventry Arena

14:30 - 19:00

Women’s -78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage

Women’s +78kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage

Men’s -90kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage

Men’s -100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage

Men’s +100kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage

21:30 – 0:15

Men’s -90kg Medal Contests

Women’s -78kg Medal Contests

Men’s -100kg Medal Contests

Women’s +78kg Medal Contests

Men’s +100kg Medal Contests

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

14:30 - 17:30

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Women’s Singles Plate Final

Men’s Singles Plate Final

20:30 - 1:00

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Singles Gold Medal

Men’s Singles Gold Medal

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

15:00 - 17:00

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Heats

Women’s 200m Freestyle S14 Heat

Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 Heat

Women’s 400m Freestyle Heats

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

23:30 - 2:30

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final

Women’s 200m Freestyle S14 Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle Final

Women’s 50m Backstroke Final

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final

Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Final

Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium

15:30 - 19:00

Women’s Group A Match: Australia v Pakistan

22:30 - 2:00

Women’s Group A Match: India v Barbados

Cycling - Mountain Bike, Cannock Chase Forest

16:00 - 20:30

Men’s Cross Country Final

Women’s Cross Country Final

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

16:30 - 20:30

Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final

22:30 - 2:30

Men’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final

Netball, The NEC Arena

16:30 - 20:00

South Africa v Wales

Uganda v Northern Ireland

22:30 - 2:00

Scotland v Barbados

Malawi v Trinidad & Tobago

Beach Volleyball, Smithfield

19:00 - 22:00

Men’s Group Match - Australia v Rwanda

Men’s Group Match - Cyprus v Tuvalu

Women’s Group Match - Kenya v Ghana

23:30 - 2:30

Men’s Group Match - South Africa v Maldives

Men’s Group Match - England v New Zealand

Women’s Group Match - Canada v New Zealand