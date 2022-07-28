Birmingham 2022: Check Full List Of Schedule Of Day 11 Of Commonwealth Games

The quadrennial event of Commonwealth Games 2022 is set to kick in today (July 28th). The event will begin with the opening ceremony and has 20 sports and multiple events within it. A total of 72 teams - 54 countries and 18 territories are set to take part in the multi-sports event. Commonwealth Games 2022 is taking place in Birmingham, England.

For the unversed, Birmingham is the third city in England to host a Commonwealth Games. Earlier, the Commonwealth Games took place in London (1934) and Manchester (2002). Here's the full schedule for day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

August 8 - Day 11

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

(12:30 – 18:45)

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(13:30 – 16:00)

Men’s Bronze Medal Match

(17:00 – 19:30)

Men’s Gold Medal Match

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

(14:00 – 17:45)

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

(14:30 – 17:30)

Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

Mixed Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(16:30 – 19:00)

Women’s Doubles Bronze medal

Women’s Doubles Plate Final

Women’s Doubles Gold medal

Men’s Doubles Plate Final

Men’s Doubles Bronze medal

Men’s Doubles Gold medal

Apart from the shcedule of day 11, check the full list of sports and event that will take place in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Aquatics - diving

Aquatics - swimming and para swimming

Athletics and para athletics

Badminton

Basketball 3x3

Beach volleyball

Boxing

Cricket T20

Cycling - mountain bike

Cycling - road race

Cycling - time trial

Cycling - track and para track

Gymnastics - artistic

Gymnastics - rhythmic

Hockey

Judo

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Netball

Para powerlifting

Rugby sevens

Squash

Table tennis and para table tennis

Triathlon and para triathlon

Wheelchair basketball 3x3

Weightlifting

Wrestling