Birmingham 2022: Check Full List Of Schedule Of Day 11 Of Commonwealth Games

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 12:44 PM IST
The quadrennial event of Commonwealth Games 2022 is set to kick in today (July 28th). The event will begin with the opening ceremony and has 20 sports and multiple events within it. A total of 72 teams - 54 countries and 18 territories are set to take part in the multi-sports event. Commonwealth Games 2022 is taking place in Birmingham, England.
For the unversed, Birmingham is the third city in England to host a Commonwealth Games. Earlier, the Commonwealth Games took place in London (1934) and Manchester (2002). Here's the full schedule for day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
August 8 - Day 11
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(12:30 – 18:45)
Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(13:30 – 16:00)
Men’s Bronze Medal Match
(17:00 – 19:30)
Men’s Gold Medal Match
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 – 17:45)
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(14:30 – 17:30)
Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
Mixed Synchronised 10m Platform Final
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 – 19:00)
Women’s Doubles Bronze medal
Women’s Doubles Plate Final
Women’s Doubles Gold medal
Men’s Doubles Plate Final
Men’s Doubles Bronze medal
Men’s Doubles Gold medal
Apart from the shcedule of day 11, check the full list of sports and event that will take place in Commonwealth Games 2022.
Aquatics - diving
Aquatics - swimming and para swimming
Athletics and para athletics
Badminton
Basketball 3x3
Beach volleyball
Boxing
Cricket T20
Cycling - mountain bike
Cycling - road race
Cycling - time trial
Cycling - track and para track
Gymnastics - artistic
Gymnastics - rhythmic
Hockey
Judo
Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls
Netball
Para powerlifting
Rugby sevens
Squash
Table tennis and para table tennis
Triathlon and para triathlon
Wheelchair basketball 3x3
Weightlifting
Wrestling