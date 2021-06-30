Last year in 2020, Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Rohit Sharma (Cricket), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling), Rani Rampal (Hockey) and Mariyappan Phangavelu (paralympic high jumper) were awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. It was for the first time that five athletes received the top sports honour of the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian off-spin star Ravichandran Ashwin and Women’s Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj will be nominated by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the highest sports honour of the country, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, news agency PTI reported.

"No women cricketer has been nominated for Arjuna. Mithali's name has been recommended for Khel Ratna," a BCCI official was quoted as saying PTI on Wednesday. Other than Khel Ratna, BCCI will also reportedly recommend Team India’s batters Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul for Arjuna award. No member from Women’s Team has been nominated for the Arjuna award.

Last year, India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma was among the five Indian sportspersons to bag the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

Sunil Chhetri to be recommended for Khel Ratna: AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will recommend the name of Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. The top Indian football body will also recommend the name of Bala Devi’s for Arjuna award.

“We will be proposing the name of Sunil Chhetri for Khel Ratna. We are yet to submit the documents. We will also put forward the name of Bala Devi for the Arjuna award,” news agency quoted its AIFF sources as saying.

Earlier the last date for submitting the application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021 was June 21. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports then extended the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021.

Last year in 2020, Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Rohit Sharma (Cricket), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling), Rani Rampal (Hockey) and Mariyappan Phangavelu (paralympic high jumper) were awarded Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. It was for the first time that five athletes received the top sports honour of the country.

