Badminton World Championships: Satwik-Chirag Assured Of Historic Men's Doubles Medal

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Friday assured India of a historic medal in men's doubles at the Badminton World Championships in Tokyo. The pair defeated local favourites and world number 2 Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals. Satwik-Chirag have become the first Indian pair to win a medal in the men's doubles competition at the World Championships.

World number 7 Satwik-Chirag, who claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal earlier this month, outwitted the Japanese pair 24-22, 15-21, 21-14 in an hour and 15 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag will now compete against the sixth-seeded Malaysian team of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals after ensuring themselves at least a bronze.

Satwik and Chirag came out firing, dominating the proceedings early on to take a 12-5 lead in the first game, but the Japanese pair reeled off seven points in a row to take a 16-14 lead.

However, the Indian duo was up to the task, fighting tooth and nail to ensure it had the advantage after the first game.

Takuro and Yugo made a strong comeback in the second game after breaking off at 9-9 following a tight battle. With the match hanging in balance, the Indian pair once again found its bearings as the two strengthened their defence and mounted an attack to lead 11-5 at the interval.

Satwik and Chirag then extended the lead to 14-8 when the Indians were called for a fault for touching the net during a return. The duo lost the point but soon managed to put that behind, leading 16-9.

Yugo produced some sensational shots, including a powerful smash and a cross court return, to keep the Japanese duo's chances alive with three points.

Two shots going wide from the Japanese duo put India a couple of points away from the win at 19-13.

The Indians then grabbed seven match points with another superb return which their opponents failed to negotiate.

A tad nervous, Satwik faltered on his serve next but Yugo sent the shuttle to the net as Chirag let out a cry in celebration.

Earlier, in another men's doubles quarterfinal, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila's successful run came to an end when they were defeated by three-time gold medalists Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

The unseeded Indian pair, who had some spectacular wins this week, were defeated in less than 30 minutes by the third-seeded Indonesian pair, 8-21 14-21.