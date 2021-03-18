In the final match, Ritika Phogat reportedly lost by 1 point. The 17-year-old wrestler hanged herself at around 11 pm yesterday night.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a piece of tragic news, Ritika Phogat, the maternal cousin of Indian wrestler-sister duo Geeta and Babita Phogat, reportedly committed suicide after she faced a defeat by the narrowest of the margins in the final of a wrestling tournament in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Ritika Phogat, 17, lost the final of the tournament by just 1 point and took the extreme step of ending her life after not being able to bear the loss.

According to media reports, Ritika Phogat participated in state-level sub-junior, junior women and men wrestling competition in Bharatpur's Lohagarh Stadium between March 12 to March 14. She won the league matches and reached the final of the tournament. In the final match on March 14, Ritika Phogat lost by 1 point. The 17-year-old wrestler reportedly hanged herself at around 11 pm yesterday night.

"Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigation underway", Ram Singh Bishnoi, DSP, Charkhi Dadri said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Ritika, a student of Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy, was trained under Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat. It is reported that Mahavir Singh Phogat was also present at the tournament which Ritika lost by 1 point.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan