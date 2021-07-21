Brisbane Olympics in 2032 will be preceded by Olympics in Los Angeles (2028) and Paris before that in 2024.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australia’s Brisbane will host 2032 summer Olympics, International Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday. This will be the third time that Australia will host summer Olympics, after Syndney Olympics in 2000 and Melbourne Olympics in 1956 before that.

Olympic events will be staged across the Australian state of Queensland, including in Gold Coast, which also hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The schedule of Brisbane Olympics will begin on 23 July, 2032 for the two weeks after that until 8 August 2032. The Paralympic Games are scheduled to start from 24 August to 5 September 2032 in Brisbane and Queensland.

“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in an 11-minute live video link from his office in Australian capital Canberra.

"What really excites Australians is the opportunity for our children, for sport, and of course to show off our beautiful country. Fans can expect unbeatable sports experiences in 37 world-class venues, set against a backdrop of iconic beachfronts, breath-taking rural hinterland and exciting cities rich in culture and entertainment," Brisbane 2032 Olympic channel said in an official statement.

According to a report in Nikkei Asia, cities in Indonesia, India, Qatar, Spain and Germany were also interested to host 2032 summer Olympics.

"We have secured a pool of potential hosts for the future, who are keen to remain in continuous dialogue for Olympic Games in 2036, 2040 or later," said Kristin Kloster Aasen, chairperson, IOC's Future Host Commission.

India's Olympic hosting dreams

In March 2021, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had pledged to start a bid to ensure India hosts 2048 Olympics to mark 100 years of independence.

“A vision has been provided in the budget that 2048 Olympic Games should be held in Delhi. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.

Countries of developing world usually take a bit longer to prepare for a globally immersive sports event such as Olympics. China, before hosting 2008 Beijing Olympics, had first prepared an official 'Olympic Strategy' in 1985.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma