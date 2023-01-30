Australian Open Final: Stefanos Tsitsipas Huge Praise For Novak Djokovic Is Winning The Internet

World no.3 tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas ended his incredible campaign at the Australian Open 2023 with a defeat against the might Novak Djokovic in the final match on Sunday at the Rod Laver arena in Melbourne.

The 24-year-old might have missed out on the title, however, won hearts with his post-match speech in the arena where he called his Djokovic - 'the greatest that has ever held a racquet."

"He is the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet," Tsitsipas told the Rod Laver Arena crowd. "Novak is a player that pushes you to your limits. I don't see this as a curse. I don't see this as annoying. This is very good for the sport, to have competitors like him, to have champions like him. He has made me a much better player.

"I'm just happy that I'm in another Grand Slam final. Of course, I was dreaming about the trophy, lifting that trophy. I even dreamt it last night in my sleep. The desire is really there. I really, really want it badly," said Tsitsipas.

"But just dreaming about it won't make it happen. You got to act. You got to do something out there. You got to be present even more and do better. It is definitely much better playing finals than being stuck behind in the semi-finals. I'll take that for sure. I just need to take that one more step where I can consistently lift trophies and win Slams and Masters 1000 events."

No challenger since Hyeon Chung in 2018 has denied Djokovic at Melbourne Park. A Victory on Sunday's final would have made Tsitsipas the first top-10 player since Swiss player Stan Wawrinka in 2014 to beat the Serbian at his most successful major.

"Today was my opportunity to be a world No.1. I had a better opponent on the other side of the net who did things much better than me. He deserves that spot currently," Tsitsipas said.

"What I can say is being on the tour for a few years now, I get a lot of different experiences, I get a lot of different things that I'm faced with. It's my time to aim for something like this. I don't see any reason to be lowering my expectations or my goals.

"I am born a champion. I can feel it in my blood. I can feel it as a competitive kid that I was when I was young. It's something that is within me."

