Australian Open 2023: Top Seed Iga Swiatek Loses To Wimbledon Champion Rybakina

WORLD number one Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Rod Laver Arena. Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals of the season's opening Grand Slam for the first time with an impressive display against the misfiring Pole.

Russia-born Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan and is seeded 22nd at Melbourne Park, will face either American Coco Gauff or Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the next round.

Swiatek, the reigning French Open and US Open champion, lost her opening service game on the way to losing the first set and Rybakina fought back from 3-0 down at the start of the second set to advance.

Earlier in a match against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, the 'Iga Swiatek Bakery' was open for business again at the Australian Open, dishing out bagels and breadsticks in a 6-0 6-1 third-round win over Cristina but the world number one wants those chants shut down for good.

"I heard it when someone screamed about the 'bakery', but I don't want to hear stuff like that during the match," she had said after the win.

Not one to strut as she dominates her opponents in Melbourne with supreme ease, Swiatek is taking a leaf out of skier Mikaela Shiffrin's book in learning to be down to earth as the Polish top seed seeks her first Australian Open title.

Shiffrin is one victory away from breaking the record of 82 World Cup wins and Swiatek said she considered the American a role model because of the way she handled the pressure.

"It's sometimes hard to deal with that when all eyes are on you and you have to still be kind of patient and down to earth, really work hard to achieve that," Swiatek said.

"Because in sport nothing's going to come for free. I really like how she dealt with that... I really appreciate what Mikaela is doing, she's a champion.