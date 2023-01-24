Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna Power Through Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Keeping the Indian challenge alive in Australian Open 2023, the duo of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna reach the semifinals of the mixed doubles category on Tuesday. The Latvian-Spanish pair of Jelena Ostapenko & David Vega Hernandez gave the Indian pair a walkover before the match could start.

The Rio Olympic semifinalists on Monday defeated Japan's Makoto Ninomiya and Uruguay's Ariel Behar 6-4, 7-6(11-9) in their second-round match to set up a quarterfinal clash with Ostapenko and Hernandez. The Indian duo had earlier beaten Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville in the first round.

Sania is playing her last major as the six-time Grand Slam champion and earlier this month announced that she will retire from professional tennis at Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event, which begins on February 19.

Sania has six major titles in doubles discipline-- three in women's doubles and as many as in mixed doubles -- with her maiden triumph coming in 2009 when she partnered Mahesh Bhupathi to clinch the Australian Open mixed doubles title.

Inputs from IANS