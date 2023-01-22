Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza Goes Down Fighting In Her Last Women's Doubles Match

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza put on an incredible show of resistance in her last women's doubles Grand Slam match before going down 4-6 6-4 2-6 in the second round of the Australian Open here on Sunday.

Along with her women's doubles partner from Kazakhstan Anna Danilina, Mirza lost to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck and Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina in a enthralling contest which lasted for around two hours.

The six-time world champion was trailing by 0-3 in the 2nd set as duo made a comeback by winning three games on the trot. It was an only an unforced error from Kalinina and Van Van Uytvanck hit a forehand wide which sent the match into the decider.

However, the third set proved too much for the eight seeded pair as they were not able to carry forward the winning momentum. Mirza is, however, still alive in the mixed doubles draw with veteran Rohan Bopanna. The duo had dispatched locals Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville 7-5 6-3 in their opening round on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Mirza had recently announced that the ongoing Australian Open would be her last Grand Slam and she would be retiring after the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships, starting 19th February.

Meanwhile, the men's doubles pair Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji, who entered the Australian Open as alternates, lost 4-6, 4-6 to Frenchmen Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in the second round, ending India's challenge in men's doubles.



Balaji and Jeevan, the duo who finished as runners-up at the Maharashtra Open, had stunned fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the opening round on Saturday.