Australian Open 2023: Rafael Nadal Beats Jack Draper In Gruelling 4-Setter To Enter Second Round

Fellow lefthander Draper played superb tennis to level the match at a set all but the 21-year-old soon developed leg troubles and was left groaning in pain as Nadal closed out the match on a warm and sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

By Reuters
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 02:17 PM IST
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his first round match against Britain's Jack Draper. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

Defending champion Rafael Nadal dropped a set but prevailed in a battle of fitness against Jack Draper to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday with an unconvincing 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 over the injured Briton.

Nadal was broken first game of the final set when Draper punished a dubious attempted drop-shot with a winner but the Spaniard won the next six games in succession to claim the match as the ailing Briton bowed out swinging.

Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, will next face Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the third round.

